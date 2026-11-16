My phone spends a shocking amount of its life face down on a desk, which means the side I actually look at most is the case. ESR seems to have done the same math. The accessory maker has teamed up with Craig & Karl, the art duo known for bold color, chunky graphics, and characters with very cheerful faces, on a collection called Pocket Full of Joy. It includes MagSafe cases for the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro, their Pro Max siblings, and Apple’s new foldable iPhone Duo, plus matching magnetic wallets (compatible with the non-foldable models).

Craig Redman lives in New York and Karl Maier lives in London, and the two Brisbane-born artists have been making work together across that time difference since 2011. Their stuff tends to show up big, on bridges in Brisbane, a mini-golf course in London’s Canary Wharf, and gallery walls, including a current show at Cairns Art Gallery. Here, they’ve shrunk their graphics to fit in your hand. One case is a sticker-bombed collage, another features a giant polka-dot K, and the wallets literally say “HI.” Prices start at $29.99 for the wallets and $45.99 for the cases.

Designers: Craig Redman & Karl Maier for ESR

The Sticker Collage Case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro series

The collage case looks like someone emptied a sticker sheet onto the back of your phone, and I mean that as a compliment. A pink polka-dot heart sits at the center with a hand clutching a phone inside it, surrounded by a rainbow, a palm tree, stars, a “CRAIG & KARL” banner, and an ESR logo in yellow and red. Every element gets the duo’s signature thick black outline, which keeps the pile looking crisp instead of messy. The trick is the spacing: each sticker gets a little breathing room. The Pro versions float everything on a light backdrop, while the iPhone Duo version puts the same arrangement on black, making the pinks and yellows stand out.

Underneath the art sits ESR’s Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case with Camera Control and Flex Stand, sized for the iPhone 17 Pro, 18 Pro, and both Pro Max models. Flip out the Flex Stand and your phone props itself up anywhere from 15 to 69 degrees, ready for a FaceTime catch-up, a recipe video, or a lazy Sunday episode in bed. ESR claims 1,500g of magnetic hold, so your wallet or MagSafe charger snaps on and stays put while you dash out the door. Clumsy mornings are covered too, with ESR rating the case for 16-foot (4.9m) drops and raised lips guarding the screen and cameras. A built-in Camera Control cover keeps Apple’s camera button ready for spontaneous snaps, and both sizes cost $45.99, while the iPhone Duo starts at $49.99

Click Here to Buy Now: $45.99 | Amazon Link Here.

The K Character Case and the 180-Degree Flex Stand on iPhone Duo

The second design goes bigger and simpler, with a giant polka-dot letter K in sunny yellow anchoring the bottom half of the case and a little smile tucked into its middle. Perched on top is a red, rocket-shaped character with two dot eyes, standing in front of a bright blue circle and holding a tiny phone that is also grinning. Giving letters faces is a classic Craig & Karl move, and here it turns a single letter into a mascot for your phone. The large graphic should be easy to spot on a crowded café table. It comes on the Pro and Pro Max cases too, but on the black iPhone Duo version, all that yellow practically glows.

Both designs also fit Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo, and here the Flex Stand gets a fun upgrade: it rotates a full 180 degrees. Fold the Duo shut for a quick video call, or open it to the 7.6-inch inner screen for a movie on the train, and the stand props it up either way, so the entertainment keeps rolling. Flip the same loop around and it becomes a finger grip, letting you take the fun wherever you go, from your morning commute to Sunday brunch. ESR claims 1,500g of magnetic hold for wallets and chargers, and full hinge coverage and raised edges keep the foldable protected. The Duo case costs $49.99, while the Pro and Pro Max versions cost $45.99.

Click Here to Buy Now: $49.99

Three Matching HI Wallets, From Card Holder to Grip Stand

Every wallet greets you with a chunky polka-dot HI and a little yellow character peeking out from the I. It’s a cheerful thing to see every time you pull out a card, and honestly a nicer hello than most people give before their morning coffee. The two blue wallets put red dots on the letters, while the black Grip version switches to blue dots and adds a bright red finger loop down the middle. The company rates their magnetic holding force at 2,000g, rising to 3,200g when paired with its magnetic cases. ESR says all three hold five cards, or four cards and three folded bills, and include RFID blocking.

The $29.99 Classic Magnetic Wallet is the slimmest option at 0.39 inches (10mm) thick and 1.9 ounces (53g), with a 0.8-inch (20mm) cutout at the bottom for thumbing cards out. The $37.99 Classic Magnetic Wallet Stand folds out into a kickstand for hands-free videos. The $45.99 Grip version adds the finger loop and a stand that opens from 15° to 175°. Buy any of them together with a case from ESR’s official site and a free luggage tag comes along too, wearing the same HI. It’s a fitting extra for a collection built around carrying a little joy everywhere you go.

Click Here to Buy Magnetic Wallet Stand (Grip): $45.99 | Amazon Here. Click Here to Buy Magnetic Wallet Now: $29.99 | Amazon Here. Click Here to Buy Magnetic Wallet Stand Now: $37.99| Amazon Link Here.

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