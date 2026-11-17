Smartphones are apparently one of the dirtiest gadgets that we can own since it’s almost always in our hands. I’m more interested in having a cleaning kit I can reach easily and conveniently than one with an impressive accessory count. A fingerprint-covered phone or dusty keyboard doesn’t demand much ceremony, but hunting for a brush can turn a quick cleanup into a task for later.

Area’s StarCli+ addresses that small, familiar problem by putting cleaning supplies inside a phone stand. Its upper section unfolds into a phone holder, while the lower compartment slides out to reveal the tools. The appealing detail is that you don’t have to put your phone away to be able to access them. Cleaning gets a permanent address on the desk instead of another pouch to misplace.

Designer: Area

At approximately 4.3 by 2.8 by 1.7 inches and 5.8 ounces, it’s compact enough to make the combination seem reasonable rather than overambitious. It has a white body with orange accents, a cheerier direction than the usual black electronics accessory. I like that choice for an object devoted to maintenance. Cleaning equipment doesn’t need to look as though it belongs in an IT department’s emergency drawer or something that you immediately want to put away after using it.

The stand offers adjustable tilt and supports a phone in landscape orientation, so its everyday role extends beyond storing little brushes. This means you can use it, or at least view it from the stand. That matters to the design’s logic. I’d be more inclined to leave a useful phone holder within reach than a dedicated cleaning box. The second function gives the first one a reason to stay visible, without asking for a separate patch of desk.

Area advertises 17 functions, although that number deserves a little context: the company counts the stand itself, and several included items aren’t cleaning tools. There’s a stylus, a SIM ejector, and a 2.5mm hex wrench alongside the brushes and pullers. I’d treat the number as an inventory rather than the main selling point. A few well-chosen tools would matter more to me than winning an accessory-count contest.

The cleaning selection includes differently shaped brushes, an extension rod, a miniature spray bottle, and tools for removing compatible keyboard keycaps and switches. That’s a fairly broad brief for one small container. Still, the useful idea is organization: the specialist pieces live together, rather than becoming mysterious loose objects whose purpose you vaguely remember six months after opening the package.

My favorite detail is underneath. Remove the bottom cover and the body becomes a grip for a screen-cleaning pad, rather like a miniature chalkboard eraser. Area also includes a separate cloth, although that extra cloth doesn’t fit inside the case. Turning the container itself into a cleaning implement feels particularly economical. You’re using the volume already occupied by the toolkit instead of adding another handle to the collection.

The hex wrench earns its place, too. Area says it lets you adjust the stand’s joint if it loosens. That’s a modest but thoughtful provision for something expected to hold a phone at an angle. It doesn’t establish long-term durability, and I’d want to try the hinge and sliding compartment before judging their feel. But including the means to make that adjustment is a decision I appreciate.

There are limits worth knowing before buying. Larger phones, including some foldables, may actually not be able to balance on the stand. The keycap puller isn’t intended for laptop keyboards, and replacement components aren’t sold separately. That last point tempers the tidy all-in-one appeal: losing a small piece could leave a gap you can’t fill directly through the manufacturer.

Area’s Japanese storefront lists the StarCli+ at ¥2,640, but its pages don’t establish U.S. pricing or availability. For me, the attraction rests less on getting every possible tool than on removing the small inconvenience of finding one. I wouldn’t buy it expecting to become a meticulous gadget cleaner. I would consider it because a brush under the phone seems more useful than a better-equipped kit forgotten elsewhere.

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