I check my watch maybe 80 times a day, and it has never once asked me what I’m doing with my life. Most watches are polite like that. They tell you it’s 3:47, you sigh about the meeting, and everyone moves on. The memento mori watches of the 17th century were far more audacious, often shaped like silver skulls with the dial hidden behind a hinged jaw. Every time their owners checked the hour, they also got a tiny lecture on mortality, which is a lot to ask of a Tuesday.

The SUPRA 42 from Dubai newcomer Cook & Re brings back some of that audacity, with a water-resistance rating of 656 feet (200m). Its power reserve gauge, named Memento Mori, sits at 6 o’clock in blood-red hazard stripes and drains as the Swiss Sellita movement winds down. Founder Endre Szakacs, who spent more than two decades in international banking before switching to watches, puts it bluntly: “The countdown started the day you were born.” The debut run is a First Edition of 50 numbered pieces in a colorway called Falcon Black. Cheery stuff, and I kind of love it.

Designer: Cook & Re

Calvinist Geneva Turned Skulls Into Pocket Watches

Skull watches became fashionable in 17th-century Geneva, where Calvinist rules frowned on crosses and showy ornament but had no problem with a good reminder of death. Watchmakers obliged with silver cases shaped like craniums, many of which flipped open at the jaw to reveal an engraved dial inside. Jean Rousseau, a Geneva watchmaker and grandfather of philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, signed movements for some of them. These were luxury objects carried by the wealthy, which makes them a delightfully mixed message. You paid a small fortune to be reminded that none of it follows you anywhere.

The Worshipful Company of Clockmakers in London owns a skull watch long nicknamed the “Mary Queen of Scots” watch, a name that has always outrun the evidence. Its leather travel case dates to somewhere between 1780 and 1850, roughly two centuries after the queen lost her head. The idea resurfaced in plastic in 2013, when Swedish inventor Fredrik Colting took the Tikker to Kickstarter. You filled out a life expectancy questionnaire, and the watch counted down your estimated remaining years, days, and seconds on an LCD screen. Backers pledging $39 apiece helped push it past its $25,000 goal, and the press promptly nicknamed it the death watch.

A Power Reserve Gauge With a Mortality Complex

Inside the SUPRA 42 sits the Sellita SW270-1, a Swiss automatic built on the architecture of Sellita’s workhorse SW200-1, with a power reserve indicator added at 6 o’clock. That gauge tracks the energy left in the mainspring, the coiled strip of metal that powers the watch. The movement runs at 4Hz, with a rated power reserve of roughly 41 hours. Cook & Re dresses the indicator in red and white hazard stripes, tips the hour hand in matching red, and calls it Memento Mori, which is about as subtle as a skull with a hinged jaw.

A silver skull is pure symbolism, and Colting’s countdown was an actuarial guess dressed up as fate. The SUPRA 42 shows its own remaining running time, and if you leave it on the nightstand for two days, it stops. Keeping it running means wearing it or winding it, a fairly literal reading of the brand’s “Challenge Over Comfort” motto. The dial carries topographic contour lines, framed by a unidirectional compass bezel.

Fifty Pieces, Zero Waitlist Theater

The case measures 42mm (about 1.65 inches) in 316L stainless steel, with a guarded crown, lumed sword hands, and an interchangeable strap offered in the brand’s red and white stripes. Szakacs conceived it in Dubai and had it made in Switzerland, despite starting with “no watchmaking background” and “no connections in Switzerland.” His obsession goes back to childhood, when he slept with a wristwatch on his pillow just to hear it tick. Losing his father prompted him to think about how little time any of us get. The 50 First Edition owners will be called Conquerors, which is a pretty strong opening line for any watch meetup.

Cook & Re is also taking a swipe at watch-industry waitlist games. “If something is genuinely rare, it doesn’t need games around its scarcity,” Szakacs says, adding that once the 50 pieces are gone, they’re gone. Allocation requests opened on November 1 at cookandre.com, and the brand hasn’t published pricing or shipping regions yet.

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