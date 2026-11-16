The Mentalist’s CBI Office Just Got A LEGO Makeover, Smiley Face and All

A blood smiley face drawn on a wall sounds like a strange thing to shrink down into plastic bricks, but a miniature version sits on the display base of a new LEGO Ideas submission recreating the CBI office from The Mentalist. That smiley was Red John’s calling card, a reminder of why Patrick Jane was hunting the man who killed his wife and daughter. Drawn clockwise with three gloved fingers, it became one of the show’s most recognizable images. Now a teenage builder has worked it into a tabletop diorama, giving an otherwise ordinary office scene a fairly sinister nameplate.

The set comes from 44th_brick, a LEGO Ideas builder who already has a 10K Club credit from an earlier project called Botanical Terrariums. This new project, titled The Mentalist: CBI Office, recreates the show’s bullpen with brick walls, tall green-framed windows, Jane’s signature couch tucked into a corner, and desks with computers and stacked case files. Four minifigures cover Jane, Lisbon, Van Pelt, and Cho, with the Red John smiley on the base doing double duty as an Easter egg and branding. The submission is gathering support on LEGO Ideas, where fan concepts need 10,000 supporters to qualify for a production review.

Designer: 44th_brick

What the Build Gets Right

Diorama sets like this live or die on whether the small stuff feels specific to the source, and this one gives fans plenty to recognize. The textured brick walls suit a show that spent years presenting the CBI as a slightly tired government office. Jane’s couch gets its own quiet corner with a little coffee table, which tracks for anyone who remembers how often the show parked him there to nap, manipulate a suspect, or just be smug at people. The desks come loaded with computer terminals, paperwork, and a filing cabinet, the unglamorous clutter of a detective bullpen.

The minifigure roster is the more interesting design decision, honestly. Jane, Lisbon, Van Pelt, and Cho cover four of the show’s five-person core team, which means Wayne Rigsby got left on the cutting room floor. Whatever prompted the omission, fans will notice. In a compact TV diorama, the cast matters as much as the furniture. The black display base ties everything together with “THE MENTALIST” lettering and that small Red John smiley, an appropriately unsettling detail beneath an office full of case files.

Red John Was Always the Point

Show creator Bruno Heller once described Red John as “really just a personification of death,” the fate that waits for everyone no matter how clever they think they are. That is a heavier thesis than most CBS procedurals bother articulating. Heller also compared him to Moriarty, with a network of followers willing to kill or die on command. The show spent much of its first six seasons building toward his unmasking, and even the episode titles kept returning to the color red. The CBI was shut down during that final stretch of the Red John story, making this LEGO office a snapshot of a particular chapter in Jane’s career.

That history gives the smiley on the display base some bite. A CBI seal would identify the agency; the smiley brings Jane’s unfinished business into the room. You can look at the desks, the paperwork, and the couch as familiar pieces of a television set, then spot the symbol underneath and remember what kept pulling him back to work. It is a small detail with an unpleasant association, especially for anyone who spent years watching him chase its owner.

LEGO Ideas Keeps Finding TV Rooms Worth Building

The CBI Office has plenty of company among the TV interiors submitted to LEGO Ideas. We’ve covered the Brooklyn Nine-Nine precinct, which gave another fictional police workplace the brick treatment back in 2024. Severance took the office concept somewhere much stranger with its MDR Office build, recreating Lumon’s fluorescent corporate dread. The officially released Central Perk offers a cheerier comparison, with a familiar couch and cast doing much of the work. Apparently, television has given us quite a few rooms we’d happily put on a shelf.

The Mentalist’s CBI office still needs to reach 10,000 supporters to qualify for review. LEGO would then have to assess the proposal, including whether it could secure the necessary licensing agreement. For now, it remains a fan submission, with Jane comfortably installed on his couch and a serial killer’s calling card beneath the floor. Rigsby, meanwhile, has grounds for a complaint. If you want to see the build turned into reality, head down to the LEGO Ideas page to cast your vote!

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