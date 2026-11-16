Casetify’s Bounce Suitcase is a giant phone case for your clothes

Over a century ago, trunk makers like Louis Vuitton, Goyard, and Moynat were fitting solid brass caps onto the corners of their steamer trunks, since corners are where luggage takes the beating. Brass was the bumper tech of its day, and it still looks fantastic stacked in hotel lobbies. CASETiFY has been chasing the same problem on a much smaller canvas, with chunky Bounce corners designed to protect iPhones from tile floors. The CASETiFY Bounce Suitcase, designed by Hong Kong’s Ponti Design Studio, scales that phone case corner back up to trunk size, this time in polymer rather than brass.

Andrea Ponti, the Italian designer behind the original Bounce phone case, has been working with CASETiFY for nearly 15 years, so this is his own idea blown up to luggage scale. The suitcase comes as a 21-inch carry-on, a 26-inch expandable check-in, and a 29-inch trunk, all in polycarbonate. Up front, a CASETiFY-branded ring frames a plate you can customize with colors, prints, and fonts. Vuitton once hand-painted initials onto canvas for its clients, and CASETiFY lets you type yours in online, which is progress of a kind.

Designer: Ponti Design Studio

Bounce corners at suitcase scale

CASETiFY built the Bounce case around a blunt statistic: by its count, 70% of phones land on a corner, concentrating the force at a single point. Its response was an expanded bumper packed with compression ribs and air cavities, an idea the brand says it borrowed from suspension bridges. On the suitcase, Ponti pushes the top corners out so they project over both the upper and front faces of the shell. Each one carries slotted cavities designed to absorb impacts, which also work as anchor points for charms, tags, and whatever keychain gremlin you travel with. It’s the same trick CASETiFY pulled with its Ultra Bounce phone case, which gave the iPhone 16 somewhere to wear a bag charm.

Those corners also give the bag a face you can spot across a carousel full of identical rectangles. Rimowa has its grooved shells, Monos has its rippled asymmetric lines, and CASETiFY now has bulbous bumpers capping the top of the case. The protective part doubles as the bag’s most recognizable feature. The brand even drew inspiration from the Bounce corner for its Skyline personalization font, so the bumper shows up in the lettering too.

Your name up front, and zipper pulls that match

The framed front plate carries all the personalization, from solid colors and prints to monograms in the Dot, Skyline, and Milano fonts. Ponti says confining it to this panel preserves the shell’s volume, durability, and structural integrity. The TSA lock sits up top beside a custom puller, and the CASETiFY wordmark wraps around the rounded edges of each zipper pull. Wheel housings, wheel caps, rubber feet, and carry handles were all drawn to match, so nothing looks like it came from a parts catalog. Under the styling sit Hinomoto Miraclent ball-bearing wheels, an aircraft-grade aluminum telescoping handle, a puncture-resistant YKK zipper, and a pocket for your AirTag.

The shell is Makrolon polycarbonate, the material family Bayer pioneered in the 1950s. The carry-on weighs 8.23 lbs (3.7 kg) and measures 14.3 x 21.6 x 9.5 inches (36 x 55 x 24 cm). The 29-inch trunk measures 17.5 x 29.7 x 14.8 inches (44 x 75 x 38 cm) and weighs 14.3 lbs (6.5 kg), with a slimmer lid and deeper main compartment for overpackers. The 26-inch sits in between and expands by 1.8 inches (4.5 cm) when the souvenirs win. Glossy Cloud White arrived this summer for the carry-on and trunk, and it makes those bumpers look almost sculptural. White luggage near an airport floor takes confidence, and this finish assumes you have plenty.

A luggage veteran at the drawing board

Before the Bounce Suitcase, Ponti’s studio had already designed Samsonite’s minimalist Evoa line and the Jollying Dots luggage collection, which picked up both an iF Design Award and a Red Dot in 2024. Ponti trained at the Politecnico di Milano, then spent seven years in Japan under Chiaki Murata and Junzo Yamashita before founding his Hong Kong studio with Shiori Kuroiwa in 2012. That Italian-Japanese mix shows up here in smooth shell surfaces offset by those playful, chunky corners. His client list also includes Nothing, KEF, Fender, and Philips.

The Bounce Carry-On sells for $399 in the US, while the 26-inch expandable and 29-inch trunk start at $599, through casetify.com and select CASETiFY stores. That carry-on costs less than half as much as Rimowa’s $900 polycarbonate Essential Cabin, and it comes with a limited lifetime warranty plus Intertek’s Tick-Mark certification from independent testing.

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