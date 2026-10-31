The 5 Best LEGO Sets of October 2026

October’s LEGO selection makes a good case for looking beyond the size of the box. A convincing model needs a reason for its proportions, a mechanism worth turning, or a composition that rewards another glance. Our five picks from this month’s coverage each have something specific to recommend them. They also ask a useful question before you clear a shelf: what would you actually enjoy living with once construction ends?

The selection includes official sets alongside LEGO Ideas fan proposals, with each entry clearly labeled accordingly. Some are ready to order; others are still taking shape, and a preorder isn’t the same thing as a box arriving this month. We’ve chosen them for the way they interpret their subjects, rather than pretending they won a comparative test. Think of this as October’s design shortlist, with the shopping details kept firmly attached.

1. Halloween Snow Globe

The Brick Artist’s Halloween Snow Globe gives a seasonal ornament a useful twist: the scene turns instead of relying on a shake. Presented as a LEGO Ideas fan proposal, it places a crooked tree, floating ghost, pumpkin-headed scarecrow, and gravestones inside a dome. A crank behind the black base rotates the graveyard through 360 degrees. The clever part is the staging. A skeleton and spider wait behind the tombstones, so turning the handle reveals something the front view deliberately withholds.

That makes this an appealing choice for anyone who wants a Halloween decoration with something to do. Orange and yellow leaves interrupt the dark palette, while a moon partly covered by clouds supplies a backdrop without needing a building. The proposed hand-powered mechanism also avoids batteries. Its limits are worth noting: the internal gear arrangement hasn’t been explained in detail, and this is a fan design rather than a boxed LEGO product. The attraction is the proposal, not immediate availability.

What we like

Rotation gives the scene a reveal.

Seasonal color without an oversized building.

What we dislike

Fan proposal, not a retail kit.

Gearing remains undocumented.

2. Monet at Pourville

BLUE JEANS translates Monet’s Pourville landscape into a relief that refuses to stay politely inside its frame. The roughly 3,789-piece LEGO Ideas fan proposal builds the wheat field from curved stalks leaning in one direction, with layered blues beyond them suggesting sea and distance. Rounded white elements give the clouds volume, while the white frame contains a deep composition. For an art-minded collector, its appeal lies in that shift from painted marks to physical shapes, rather than straightforward pixel-by-pixel copying.

The builder’s unusual working method helps explain the result. BLUE JEANS removed their glasses while building to judge whether the separate elements resolved into a convincing image when blurred. Stepping back offers another way to read it, which feels appropriate for a design interpreting impressionist brushwork. Up close, the stalks and clouds reward attention as construction; from farther away, the landscape matters more. This remains a proposal, though, with no retail price or release established in our October coverage.

What we like

Sculptural wheat conveys wind.

Depth gives the painting another dimension.

What we dislike

No confirmed retail release.

Deep frame needs display clearance.

3. LEGO Technic Fast and Furious Dodge Charger R/T

LEGO Technic’s Fast and Furious Dodge Charger R/T, set 42231, is the pick here for builders who want mechanisms beneath the bodywork. The 1,516-piece, 18+ model costs $159.99 in the US and is available now. Its V8 has a chain-driven compressor, while a cardan shaft and differential form the rear-wheel-drive system. Steering is operated through a knob at the rear, and suspension adds another working element. Those features give Dom’s black muscle car more purpose than a static movie souvenir.

The build also accommodates company. LEGO Builder’s Build Together mode lets several people construct portions using their own devices, which makes more sense for this franchise than another decorative slogan about family. Two NOS bottles and a fire extinguisher supply the film references, but the practical consideration is its footprint. At over 16 inches long and 7 inches wide, this is a substantial shelf commitment. Choose it if studying a drivetrain sounds as enjoyable as displaying the finished silhouette afterward.

What we like

Steering, suspension, and drivetrain give you mechanisms to explore.

Build Together makes it a shared construction project.

What we dislike

At $159.99, it’s a considered purchase.

The 16-inch length demands proper display space.

4. Daft Punk Concert

Daft Punk Concert earns its place as October’s most interesting development story, rather than something to add to your cart. On October 22, LEGO announced a partnership with the duo and approved Patrick Harboun’s fan submission for product development. Created with his son, the proposal recreates the pyramid stage associated with the Alive tour. Its strong triangular profile gives the subject an identity before you notice the performers, making it an unusually convincing meeting of concert architecture and brick-built display.

Harboun’s original design used roughly 2,000 pieces and a motorized arrangement of transparent bricks and lights to suggest the stage’s changing visuals. That mechanism is what makes the fan build worth following: it attempts to translate a performance into movement, not just freeze the scenery. Don’t treat those features as final specifications. LEGO hasn’t confirmed the retail model’s price, dimensions, piece count, or release date. Its announcement promises more in 2027, which is not confirmation of a 2027 retail launch.

What we like

The pyramid gives the model an unmistakable silhouette.

The original mechanism interprets the concert’s changing visuals.

What we dislike

The fan build’s lights and movement aren’t confirmed retail features.

No announced price or purchase date.

5. LEGO The Marvel Skyline

LEGO’s The Marvel Skyline, set 67006, suits collectors who have more shelf width than depth. The 1,261-piece, 18+ model gathers Avengers Tower, the Daily Bugle, the Baxter Building, and other superhero addresses into one microscale display. It measures over 8 inches high, 15.5 inches wide, and 4.5 inches deep. That shallow arrangement lets several recognizable landmarks share a single shelf, although the width still needs checking. Think of it as an architectural anthology, not a literal map of Marvel geography.

Scale does some of the storytelling. A regular Galactus minifigure towers beside the smaller Spider-Man and Human Torch trophy figures, giving the city a sense of jeopardy without requiring a huge character model. Small vehicles, including the X-Jet and Spider-Mobile, add activity between the landmarks. LEGO lists the US price at $99.99, with preorders scheduled to ship from January 1, 2027. It’s a thoughtful format for collecting the settings, provided you’re happy trading large interiors for a wider architectural cast.

What we like

Several landmarks fit within a shallow display footprint.

Different figure scales make Galactus appropriately imposing.

What we dislike

Shipping is scheduled for January 2027.

Microscale won’t replace detailed individual buildings.

Choose the Build You’ll Want to Keep

The best place to start is the space you can actually give a finished build. A shallow shelf, a wall, and a tabletop ask for different things. Then consider what you want after the last brick clicks into place: something to turn, something to study, or a familiar scene worth keeping in view. That choice matters more than picking the largest box or the most recognizable name in the collection.

October’s selection also leaves room for enjoying an idea before it becomes a purchase. A fan proposal can be worth following for a clever mechanism or an unexpected use of familiar pieces. Just keep that interest separate from a shopping decision. Check the finished product’s specifications and availability when they’re confirmed, then decide whether the version you can actually build deserves the space you’ve already imagined giving it at home.

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