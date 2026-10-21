Lego’s new $160 Fast & Furious Dodge Charger takes family time very seriously

The 1968 Dodge Charger almost died as a clay model. Designer Richard Sias sculpted a 1/10th scale study, and Dodge styling boss Bill Brownlie ordered it destroyed before leaving on a trip to Europe. His team hid it in a back corner of the studio and kept refining it anyway, which might be the most Toretto move in automotive history. That rebellious little model became the second-generation Charger, and the 1970 version went on to become Dom’s car in The Fast and the Furious. Fast forward a few decades, and LEGO has put the Charger right back where it started, as a scale model on a table, this time in 1,516 pieces.

The LEGO Technic Fast and Furious Dodge Charger R/T (set 42231) runs 16 inches long, costs $159.99, and marks the second time LEGO has built Dom’s ride in Technic. The 2020 version had 1,077 pieces, a 10+ rating, and a wheelie stand. This one goes 18+ with a V8, a chain-driven blower, a cardan shaft feeding a rear differential, independent front suspension, and two NOS bottles plus a fire extinguisher in the trunk. A Build Together mode in the LEGO Builder app lets multiple people work on the same car from their own devices. Building Dom’s Charger with family is basically required by franchise law at this point.

Designer: LEGO Technic Design Team (in collaboration with Universal)

Dom’s Charger has always been a beautiful lie. The production acquired five Chargers for the 2001 film, and some of them were 1969 cars with 383 engines dressed up to pass as 1970 R/Ts. The towering supercharger bursting through the hood was a chrome-plated plastic replica, and the famous start-line wheelie came from a hydraulic ram. The script still promised 900 horsepower and a nine-second quarter mile, and audiences happily believed every word. The wreck from the finale even landed a second acting gig, sitting in a scrapyard at the start of Herbie: Fully Loaded.

LEGO’s version wears black Technic panels from nose to tail, with a light-gray frame tracing the 1970 model’s loop bumper around the front end. New 2×2 corner panels, spotted by fans on Eurobricks, shape the grille so the front clip wraps around its edges instead of ending in a flat wall. Charger script sits on the grille, and the tail gets a light-gray valance, red taillights, and a Fast & Furious plate. Staggered-width tires, another new part, put fatter rubber at the back, which is exactly how a drag car should sit. A light-gray roll cage threads through the cabin, giving the black body a contrasting skeleton you can see from every angle.

My favorite detail, though, is the blower. LEGO calls it a chain-driven compressor, and up close it’s a loop of Technic chain links wrapped around a red pulley on top of the V8. Real Roots-style blowers run on belts, so the chain stands in for one at brick scale and gives the engine a moving part you can watch. It does three jobs at once: it’s the car’s visual signature, it’s a working mechanism, and it’s a LEGO recreation of a prop that was fake to begin with. Hollywood bolted a plastic blower to a 1969 Charger, and LEGO answered with a plastic blower that actually moves.

The 2020 set launched at $99.99, which makes the new one a hefty step up in price and ambition. Set 42231 adds 439 pieces and drops the old lever-operated wheelie stand, a feature fans loved more for the idea than the execution. At 16 inches long, the model works out to roughly 1:13 against the real car’s 17-plus feet. That slots it between LEGO’s Technic Supra at 1:16 and its Skyline GT-R R34 at 1:10. It also lands close to the 1/10th scale clay that Sias’s team once hid from their boss, so the Charger has come full circle.

LEGO launched the Technic Fast and Furious Mitsubishi Eclipse (42229) alongside the Charger, an 827-piece take on Brian’s green Eclipse from the first film, complete with its own NOS bottles. Add the Technic Supra and Skyline, and LEGO has rebuilt the hero cars of the first two films in Technic form. Line them up on a shelf, and you’ve got a family reunion that only needs a backyard barbecue and a bucket of Coronas. The Build Together mode handles the rest, splitting the Charger’s build across multiple devices so everyone gets a turn. I fully expect someone to claim the blower and refuse to share, which is also very family.

The LEGO Technic Fast and Furious Dodge Charger R/T (42231) costs $159.99 and is available now at LEGO.com, LEGO Stores, and retailers including Amazon and Best Buy. LEGO caps online orders at three per household, which feels low for anyone with a crew as big as Dom’s. Assembled, it stands over 4 inches tall and 7 inches wide, sized for a desk or a shelf next to the Supra. If LEGO ever does a third version, I’d ask for the wheelie stand back and a light kit for that grille. Until then, keep this one parked well away from semi trucks.