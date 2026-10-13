This chrome skeleton is the most extra mechanical keyboard ever made

In 2006, Dutch designer Joris Laarman fed a bone growth algorithm into a computer and got a chair that looked grown rather than built. His Bone Chair became a landmark of generative furniture, and every hollowed out, nature mimicking object since has lived in its shadow. Zaha Hadid’s flowing buildings, Ross Lovegrove’s organic forms, and Neri Oxman’s computational experiments all share that family tree. Chairs, buildings, and lamps have all been invited to the reunion. Keyboards, strangely, never got the invite.

Pulse One, designed by Haoyuan Lu of New York based Pulsekey, is the late RSVP. Its 3D metal printed shell was shaped through generative design and digital sculpting, fusing the palm rest, frame, and bezel into one mirror finish lattice that looks like a skeleton went to a spa. White keycaps float above clear switches, and the board runs wireless. It earned Silver in Consumer Electronics / Computer Accessories at the International Design Awards. This is the most extra keyboard ever made, and I say that with admiration.

Designers: Haoyuan Lu, Hongbin Zhang & Wendi Yu

The closest pop culture cousin is the T-1000, the liquid metal assassin from Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991. That movie made flowing chrome terrifying, and designers have been borrowing the look ever since, minus the murder. Pulse One has the same mercury sheen, and every curve catches the light and stretches it into long silver ribbons. Park it on a desk and your monitor suddenly has a reflection to argue with. I would not outrun it, but I would happily let it sit next to my coffee.

Generative design, in general, works by handing a computer a set of goals and letting it propose the shape. The software piles material where a structure needs it and strips it away where it does not, which is why the results look so organic. You can see that logic in Pulse One’s shell, where big elliptical voids sit beside slim, tapering bridges of metal. Lu’s team then refined the form through digital sculpting, which is how a machine’s cold logic ends up looking this graceful. It reads as grown, much like Laarman’s chair did.

Folding the palm rest, frame, and bezel into one piece also cleans up a messy corner of keyboard design. Most boards stack a case, a plate, and a wrist rest, each with its own seams, screws, and opinions about alignment. Pulse One’s shell sweeps all of that into a single form that cradles the switches and tilts them toward your hands. A few small screws are still visible in the photos, so it is not magic, only very tidy engineering. Your wrists get a sculpted perch where a foam strip usually lives.

Under all that sculpture sits a keyboard people can actually live with. The campaign pitches it as wireless, hot-swappable, and good for weeks on a charge. Hot-swap sockets let you pull a switch and drop in another without a soldering iron, and one product photo shows exactly that, a lone switch pulled out beside a stray arrow keycap. The entry also describes the construction as modular, built for maintenance, customization, and renewal. Basically, it looks like a museum piece and behaves like a tinkerer’s board.