This 204 sq ft Tiny Home Has a Kitchen That Puts Most Apartments to Shame

Twenty-four feet sounds like a constraint until Dragon Tiny Homes shows you what fits inside. Dragon Tiny Homes has built its reputation on that idea, and its updated Vista 24′ makes the strongest case yet that compact living doesn’t have to mean compromising on the essentials.

Sitting on a double-axle trailer and stretching 24 ft (7.3 m) in length, the Vista 24′ occupies a sweet spot between the nimble European models gaining traction globally and the larger builds that dominate the North American market. Hitch it to a Ford F-350 and the home becomes genuinely mobile — a place that follows you rather than roots you. The exterior sets the tone immediately: green and white-painted timber cladding, a metal roof, and generous glazing that keeps the structure feeling open rather than boxy.

Designer: Dragon Tiny Homes

Step inside and the 204 sq ft (19 sq m) interior greets you with shiplap walls and vinyl flooring — materials that read warm without demanding fuss. The living room is anchored by a sofa, a projector, and a pull-down screen, turning what could have been dead wall space into something genuinely functional. A staircase nearby pulls double duty, housing storage within its structure, while an electric fireplace and a mini-split unit handle climate year-round.

The kitchen is where Dragon Tiny Homes has made the clearest argument for full-time livability. It’s generous by tiny home standards — a sink, an oven, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a washer/dryer, a pantry, and upper cabinetry all find a place here. It’s the kind of kitchen that invites actual cooking rather than survival-mode meal prep. The bathroom, compact and straightforward, covers the necessities: a walk-in shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet.

Two lofts define the sleeping arrangement. The main bedroom sits above the living room, accessed via the storage staircase, and fits a double bed with safety railings along its edge. The secondary loft, reached by a removable ladder, is smaller but thoughtfully finished — a storage area and what appears to be a Kallax-style unit serve as a natural room divider, offering privacy without construction.

At $66,750, the Vista 24′ is priced within reach for buyers serious about the lifestyle shift. Dragon Tiny Homes offers delivery across the continental United States, with rates depending on location. It won’t suit everyone — no tiny home does — but for those ready to trade square footage for freedom, this updated Vista makes a compelling, well-considered case.