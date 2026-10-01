Keychron Finally Made a Walnut Gaming Keyboard You’d Leave Out All Day

Gaming keyboards usually advertise themselves before you press a key, with glowing lights and cases that wouldn’t look out of place beside a spaceship. Keychron’s K8 HE All-Wood Special Edition goes in the opposite direction, with a walnut body that gives a fast, magnetic-switch keyboard the warmth of desk furniture. Your late-night gaming sessions no longer have to dictate how your workspace looks the rest of the day.

Of course, “all-wood” needs a little explaining. The frame and bottom case are walnut, but brown aluminum panels run along the sides, and there’s an aluminum plate inside. The dark brown keycaps are made from your typical PBT plastic. You get the grain and character where your eyes notice them without worrying about how long your keys will survive years of typing, let alone months of mashing.

Designer: Keychron

Even within one model, the grain gives each keyboard a slightly different personality. Against the dark brown keycaps, the wood keeps the rows of identical keys from looking quite so mechanical. Those keycaps don’t have shine-through legends, which suits a setup where you want your desk to feel calm during the workday, even if the same keyboard is ready for a game after dinner.

The tenkeyless layout helps with that balancing act. It drops the number pad, leaving more room for a mouse without pushing your hands far apart when you’re typing. If you spend the morning on documents and the evening playing games, you don’t need two keyboards taking turns on the desk. The missing keys might sting, though, if spreadsheets are part of your daily routine.

Under that comparatively quiet exterior are Gateron Double-Rail Magnetic Nebula switches. You can set how far each key travels before it registers, from 0.2 to 3.8 mm, and Rapid Trigger lets a key reset as you release it. That’s useful when quick, repeated inputs matter in a game, while a deeper actuation point could make ordinary typing less prone to accidental presses.

Keychron hasn’t made the wood case an excuse to forget modern conveniences. The K8 HE can connect over Bluetooth, a 2.4 GHz wireless link, or a cable, so it can follow you from a laptop to a gaming PC. Its browser-based customization lets you change key functions without installing an app. You can adjust the controls while keeping the appearance happily old-fashioned.

Still, an attractive case doesn’t make a keyboard suitable for everyone. At $199.99, this edition asks you to pay for walnut as well as its magnetic-switch hardware. The opaque keycaps also won’t put illuminated lettering at your fingertips in a dark room. And if you’re hoping for a completely wooden object, those aluminum sides make the name a little more ambitious than the construction.

That’s perhaps why the K8 HE is most interesting when it isn’t being used for gaming. During the day, the walnut and brown keys can sit among books, lamps, and other things that weren’t designed around glowing keyboard lights. Later, the same keyboard can handle faster inputs without changing your desk’s entire personality. It’s a gaming accessory that seems comfortable being noticed for its materials first.