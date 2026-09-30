LiberNovo Prime Sale: Your Keyboard Got Upgraded, Your Chair is Next

You’ve probably spent more time picking a keyboard than you have on your chair. It’s an easy blind spot. Monitors get upgraded, desks get motors, lighting gets tuned, and the chair just sits there doing the same fixed job it always has. LiberNovo starts from a different assumption. Its dynamic ergonomic chairs don’t hold one position and wait for you to fix it when you shift. They move first.

That single idea splits into two directions. The Maxis series was built from scratch for bigger frames instead of stretched to fit them. The Omni line carries the same core technology across three tiers, from a manual entry model to a fully loaded electric one. Both share a spine that moves with you, and LiberNovo’s Fall Prime Day sale makes it a good time to find out which one fits.

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Built to Move With You

Whichever one catches your eye, both lines share the same backbone, literally. The Bionic FlexFit backrest uses eight flexible panels, 14 dual-link points, and 16 ball joints to track spinal movement in real time. Lean forward into a tricky spreadsheet or sink back to think through a layout, and the backrest reshapes itself accordingly, its 60 precision joints reacting in milliseconds, before you’d ever think to adjust anything yourself.

Electric and Airflow models add a motorized lumbar system, powered by what LiberNovo calls the ErgoPulse motor, which shapes the backrest into a supportive S-curve as you move. The more interesting feature is OmniStretch, a five-minute motorized decompression cycle that gently pulls the backrest through a slow stretch sequence. It sounds like a gimmick until hour four of a deadline, when a built-in reset stops sounding optional.

Recline runs across five fixed positions, from 105 degrees for heads-down focus to a full 160 degrees for stretching out between calls. Fabric options are certified to RoHS, REACH, CA Prop 65, and TVOC standards, and the higher-tier upholstery is Danish Gabriel Atlantic fabric, rated past 100,000 rub cycles. Specs like that rarely show up in a chair you’ll replace in three years, and that’s kind of the point.

When Standard Sizes Don’t Fit

Most chairs marketed to bigger users are standard frames stretched wider, with a higher weight rating stapled on. The headrest still doesn’t reach, the armrests still crowd the ribs, and the recline still drops without warning under more weight. LiberNovo’s argument, backed by how the Maxis is built, is that fitting a larger frame means rethinking the geometry, not just scaling it up.

The seat runs 20.5 inches deep, built for users between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-7 and rated up to 399 pounds. The backrest spans 17 inches across the shoulders and widens to just over 20 inches at the waist, wide enough that broader frames notice. The headrest travels 5.5 inches vertically and 4.7 inches horizontally, curved to cradle the neck through every recline angle, and the arc-shaped armrests avoid crowding the midsection.

Maxis comes in three trims. Manual covers the core build with manual lumbar adjustment and the structural benefits above. Electric adds motorized lumbar support and OmniStretch, suited to anyone who rarely steps away from the desk. Airflow goes further with active seat ventilation and a 4,000-RPM fan that keeps things cool through long days. Prices during the flash sale start at $849 for Manual and $1,299 for Airflow.

Three Ways Into Dynamic Seating

The Omni line runs on the same backbone, the same synchronized support system, and a multi-position recline, just in a more universal shape. Seat depth runs 17.7 or 18.9 inches, covering a wider height range than Maxis, and the proportions feel just as at home in a compact home office as they do behind a triple-monitor gaming rig. Where Maxis solves one specific problem, Omni solves several at once.

Omni SE is the entry point, a manual-lumbar model with five recline positions and the full dynamic support system, built on a glass-fiber-reinforced nylon base in Obsidian. It’s a reasonable first step into adaptive seating for someone leaving a generic task chair behind, and flash sale pricing starts at $609. Omni GEN adds electric lumbar adjustment and OmniStretch, better suited to longer hours without the jump to the Pro configuration.

Omni Pro closes the gap with Maxis on feature depth. It adds AirFlow seat ventilation on top of the electric lumbar and OmniStretch on the Gen, wraps it in Danish Gabriel Atlantic fabric, and sets it on an aluminum alloy base in Graphite or Glacier. It suits a designer running back-to-back sessions, or a streamer who’s on camera as often as they’re off it. Flash sale pricing starts at $919.

LiberNovo’s Fall Prime Day sale runs through October 14 in the US, with the deepest cuts landing during the two-day flash sale on limited products from October 6 to 7, when discounts reach up to 37% off. Eligible purchases carry 30-day price protection, so buying early costs nothing if prices drop later. Orders over $800 add a small gift. You upgraded the keyboard, the monitor, and the desk. The chair’s turn is finally worth taking seriously, and this sale is as good a reason as any to make the swap.

Click Here to Buy Now: Up to 37% Off. Hurry, deal ends in 48-hours!