Samsung’s Tab S12 Includes the Pen Apple Charges You Extra For

A design idea rarely waits until you’re back at your desk. In fact, it seems to happen exactly when you’re not at your desk. It might turn up during a train ride, while you’re examining a prototype, or halfway through a conversation with a client. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S12 series gives those moments a place to land, pairing large screens with an included S Pen in tablets thin enough to carry between meetings.

The choice comes down to how much drawing room you want to carry. The Tab S12 Ultra has a 14.6-inch display, while the S12+ offers 12.6 inches. Both use Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels with a 120 Hz refresh rate. That extra space on the Ultra could be welcome when a sketch, notes, and reference material all need attention at once.

Designer: Samsung

Neither tablet feels designed to stay on an office desk. At roughly 0.20 inches thick for the Ultra and 0.21 inches for the S12+, their slender profiles make the large displays less intimidating to pack. The Ultra is still a sizable slab, though, and the smaller model might be easier to hold when you’re standing beside a workbench rather than sitting at one.

The included S Pen is what turns that screen space into something closer to a notebook. You can sketch a handle, mark where a joint feels awkward, or circle an issue before the conversation moves on. A pen doesn’t replace working through materials and measurements, of course, but it can keep an observation from becoming one of those good ideas you can’t quite remember later.

Back at a table, Samsung DeX makes a different argument for the same hardware. Its desktop-style interface supports multiple workspaces, so you can move between a proposal and the drawings you’re discussing without treating the tablet as an oversized phone. Add a keyboard if typing becomes the main job, then put it aside when there’s a shape that needs a quick sketch.

The screens also let you keep a reference beside your own work, a small luxury when you’re comparing proportions with a colleague. Samsung lists up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness for both models, although that number won’t hold across the entire screen all the time. That’s worth remembering before assuming every outdoor sketching session will be comfortable.

For a tool meant to travel, endurance matters as much as screen size. Samsung gives the Ultra a larger battery than the S12+ and equips both with 45W charging, although the bigger screen will still demand its share of power. You’d want to charge either one before a long day of presentations and sketching, rather than assume a thin body can bend the rules of battery life.

The Galaxy Tab S12 series won’t turn a tablet into a workshop, and a finished object still needs to be tested in your hands. What it can do is shorten the distance between noticing a problem and recording a possible fix. The Ultra favors room to spread out; the S12+ leaves a little more room in your bag. Both give the pen a reason to come along.