The 37-Pound Advent Calendar That’s Actually Christmas Decor

For some people, September is early enough to start thinking about Christmas. Others need Halloween to come and go before they’ll consider unpacking the ornaments. Either way, an Advent calendar rewards a little advance planning. Westwing’s Advent Calendar 2026 is especially difficult to leave until the last minute, if only because you may need to decide where to put it. This is a holiday countdown designed to be seen, not tucked away with the gift wrap.

Designed by Westwing, the calendar measures 67 × 66 × 43 centimeters, or roughly 26.4 × 26 × 16.9 inches. It weighs about 17 kilograms, or 37.5 pounds. Those numbers tell you more about the experience than the word “XL” alone: this is a substantial box with 24 doors, one for each day leading up to Christmas. It could become part of a holiday display before anyone opens the first surprise.

Designer: Westwing

Its dark red and white color scheme gives the calendar a festive presence without relying on a busy illustration or a pile of decorative extras. The appeal lies partly in the format itself. Each door adds to the visual rhythm of the box, while opening one becomes a small daily event. Westwing describes the packaging as high-quality cardboard, so it’s best to think of the exterior as an elaborate presentation rather than assume it’s a keepsake meant to last for years.

The contents are the other draw. Westwing says the 24 doors hold selections from its own collection and brands including Aesop, Bloomingville, Audo Copenhagen, Ferm Living, and WMF. That lineup gives the calendar a broader home and lifestyle focus than an Advent calendar devoted entirely to chocolate or beauty products. The listing names brands, but it does not provide a complete door-by-door inventory, so the specific item waiting behind each door remains part of the surprise.

That balance between curation and uncertainty is worth considering before you buy. If you love discovering objects you might not have picked out yourself, the variety could be the best part. If you prefer to know exactly what you’re paying for, an undisclosed assortment may be less appealing. It’s also safer not to assume that every named brand contributes a particular type of product. A familiar name can spark interest, but it doesn’t tell you what you’ll unwrap.

The calendar’s size shapes how you would live with it, too. At nearly 26 inches tall and wide, it deserves a deliberate spot rather than whatever space is left on a crowded shelf. A sturdy console, sideboard, or low table could give it room to stand out and keep its doors accessible. You probably won’t need to redesign your living room around it, but checking the measurements first could spare you an awkward shuffle of lamps, books, and other decorations.

As a gift, its strongest feature is the way it stretches one purchase into a month of small moments. Instead of handing someone a single object to open and set aside, you’re giving them a reason to pause each day. It could suit a person who enjoys interiors, likes trying new brands, or simply wants a holiday ritual that feels more grown-up than the calendars they remember from childhood. You could also buy it for yourself, with no need to pretend you bought it for someone else.

There are practical limits to the surprise. Westwing says it cannot accept partial returns: only the entire, unopened calendar can be returned. That matters if you’re tempted to open a few doors before deciding whether the purchase was worthwhile. The product is listed on Westwing’s UK site, so shoppers ordering from elsewhere should also check availability and delivery options rather than assume it will ship to their address.

Westwing’s Advent Calendar 2026 solves a familiar gift-giving problem: how to make the lead-up to Christmas feel special without choosing 24 separate presents yourself. Its oversized proportions and restrained holiday colors make the box part of the occasion, while the unknown contents keep the daily reveal intact. Just measure your space, consider whether the recipient enjoys surprises, and make sure you’re comfortable committing before that first door opens.