This Tokyo Furniture Showroom Vanished Into a Traditional Japanese Inn

A noren hangs at the entrance of Karimoku Commons Tokyo. Step past it and the showroom disappears, replaced by something closer to memory: the quiet hallways, worn timber, and particular warmth of a Japanese inn. That is the premise of Oyado MAS, an exhibition conceived by MAS, Karimoku’s design label, and staged in collaboration with spatial director Wataru Kumano. Running from September 19 to October 20 at the Aoyama venue, the installation moves visitors through a sequence of inn-like settings: reception, lounge, sleeping area. Each space is built around MAS furniture rather than placing it on a pedestal.

Kumano’s choice of an oyado over a hotel is deliberate. Oyados carry a distinct cultural intimacy, a slowness that international hotel formats rarely hold. The sleeping area doesn’t mimic an inn so much as distill the feeling of one, using MAS pieces to frame how a body might move through morning light, settle into reading, or reach across a low table. Furniture earns its place through use rather than display.

Designer: Karimoku

The materials follow the same logic. MAS works with Japanese-grown woods, and the exhibition doesn’t conceal the grain. Visible knots, color shifts, and tonal variation across surfaces are left intact rather than sanded away. Where a conventional showroom presents furniture as finished objects defined by flawless surfaces, Oyado MAS treats the wood’s natural character as part of the experience, a quiet reminder of origin.

Collaborators extend the atmosphere beyond furniture. New Light Pottery contributes lighting; Nao Tesuki Washi brings handmade paper to the space. A fragrance developed with Sheep carries notes drawn from Japanese forests, connecting the olfactory layer to the material one. Tea brewed from forest plants is served to visitors, folding touch, scent, and ritual into a single walkthrough.

Among the pieces available for purchase are the WK Stool by MAS and a spoon by Sekisaka. A new fragrance by MAS and Sheep is also on sale. But the exhibition isn’t really a shopping proposition. It’s a sequencing argument: that furniture reveals itself differently when placed inside the rhythm of a stay, experienced through context and time rather than pulled from the neutral floor of a showroom.

The noren at the entrance marks the shift from retail logic to something slower and more considered, where scale, storage relationships, and the texture of Japanese craftsmanship become readable only through the movement of a body through a room. That’s a lesson most showrooms never figure out how to give. Oyado MAS runs Tuesday through Saturday, 13:00 to 18:00, and closes October 20, 2026. Karimoku Commons Tokyo is located in Aoyama.