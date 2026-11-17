When I was younger, we had a lot of board games stored away and brought out for days when we specifically wanted to play games or we had nothing better to do. One problem though was that a lot of the loose parts get lost in the packing and unpacking. Lately we’ve seen a lot of updated versions of these classic board games and well-designed storage has become one of the selling points if ever you’d want to get a new one. If you’re a fan of Backgammon and you have money to spare, then this one is something you’d want to look at.

Open Rolls-Royce’s Backgammon Set and the central spine rotates in the opposite direction, revealing the playing pieces stored inside. It is an elaborate way to address the aforementioned problem of keeping the game’s loose components organized without treating storage as an afterthought. I like that the showiest feature has a job beyond looking expensive. Before anyone rolls the dice, the case has already made its opening move.

Designer: Rolls-Royce

This exclusive luxury set comes from Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke Collective at Goodwood. It is designed for play and display, which strikes me as the more interesting challenge. A board that earns a permanent place in a room has to look convincing between games, but it also needs to invite someone to touch it. Too much preciousness would defeat the point of making a playable object. The way this looks, it’s something that you’d want to touch and explore.

The hinge is machined from solid aluminum, polished, and anodized. A self-centering Spirit of Ecstasy sits on it, recalling the company’s self-leveling wheel center caps. That mascot does nothing for your next move, of course. Its appeal is continuity: Rolls-Royce has carried a familiar mechanical gesture from the car into the living room. To me, that is a more thoughtful expression of a brand than simply just creating something with their logo or badge on it.

The material choices reveal a less glamorous consequence of all that theater. Rolls-Royce says the solid American walnut body provides the strength needed to support the hinge. Royal Walnut and Smoked Eucalyptus veneers form the playing points. I appreciate that relationship between mechanism and structure, although it also exposes the extravagance. The clever opening requires a substantial supporting body. A simpler case would have less to show off and less engineering to accommodate.

The smaller components make a quieter case for the design. Bauxite-infused composite stones come in black and white, while the aluminum dice shakers have leather-trimmed bases intended to soften the sound of a throw. These are the details that would actually make me want to explore when I see it on a table. Pieces need to feel satisfying through repeated handling, not merely photograph well. The shakers’ sound matters because everyone playing has to listen to it.

There is also a removable plinth that serves as the bar, where hit checkers wait to return to play. That is a neat bit of double duty. Instead of asking the owner to put a presentation component aside once the game begins, the design gives it work at the table. For me, those small decisions make a collectible more persuasive. They suggest someone considered what happens after the initial reveal.

One flourish feels more optional: the doubling die swaps the usual cube for a hexagonal form. I would probably notice that immediately, then care about it less once the game got going. More encouraging is Rolls-Royce’s account of its designers playing together during development, which lasted over a year. That suggests practical questions were being asked about how the pieces move and where everything belongs, alongside the decorative decisions.

The set is available to commission through Rolls-Royce showrooms and Private Office boutiques; the announcement gives no price or delivery schedule. That keeps it out of ordinary gift-guide territory for now, but the design is worth examining without planning a purchase. I would want this board left open, with a game in progress, rather than preserved as a pristine conversation piece. A mechanism this elaborate deserves to introduce an evening, not replace one.

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