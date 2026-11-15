Wooden Monopoly and Scrabble You’ll Actually Want to Display

Board games are a popular way to while away the time during parties or gatherings. You just whip out whichever game everyone wants to play and then put it away when everyone has had their fill or when the party is officially over. Most of these board games are meant to be put away when no longer in use. But what if the board itself and its accessories are well designed enough that you wouldn’t mind displaying them even when no one’s playing?

WS Game Company has released the Nordic Collection, a redesign of two familiar board games: Monopoly and Scrabble. What makes these editions stand out from the versions we’re used to is their natural wood finish, as well as magnetic connections and coordinated storage.

Designer: WS Game Company

Normally, conventional board games are unfolded when you want to play them. With this collection, you join separate wooden panels using concealed magnets. You get a wooden playing surface when the game is in use, but when you’re finished, you can separate it into smaller sections for storage. The modular construction refers to these panels; the two games are sold separately.

Since both boards have a natural wood finish, rounded forms, and minimalist graphics, you may also want to display them and make them part of your room’s aesthetic. Well, of course, only if you have space for them, since the assembled boards would need a tabletop for a full display. If you don’t, the coordinating wood storage boxes offer another way to keep the games on a shelf without leaving all the pieces out.

Monopoly Nordic Edition uses four wooden panels and comes with six die-cast metal tokens, solid wood houses and hotels, and custom-designed Chance, Community Chest, and Title Deed cards. You also have a removable wood-and-cork banker’s tray to organize the money, along with two dice that you roll for most of the game. The tray is of course very useful since with this game you have so many loose components. This way, the banker has a dedicated place to manage the cash instead of just spreading it across the table.

The houses are probably the most playful change. They’re shaped like trees and the players can stack them vertically as they develop a propert, giving your board a growing miniature forest instead of the usual rows of houses. It’s a small change that makes the Scandinavian theme part of the pieces you handle throughout the game, rather than just a finish on the box.

Scrabble Nordic Edition has a three-panel wood board, solid wood letter tiles, and four solid wood tile racks. You have a microsuede pouch to put your tiles in and you even get a scorebook with a pencil and a sand timer with wooden end caps. The materials carry through from the board to the smaller accessories, so there’s a consistent look when everything is laid out for a game, rather than the board getting all the attention.

The board also keeps a useful familiar detail: small triangular markings at the edges of premium squares. These help you see the bonus spaces even when there are tiles covering them. That’s worth keeping in a visually simplified edition, where making everything look cleaner shouldn’t mean making the game harder to read. The redesign gives the letters and scoring spaces room to remain the focus.

Both editions are listed at $200 each on WS Game Company’s US website, so this is a purchase to consider for the materials and presentation rather than simply getting a copy of either game. You’re paying for the wooden construction, coordinated accessories, and storage as much as the playing surface. If you only want to play occasionally, the decorative storage may not justify the price.

For anyone who enjoys having a game ready for guests, the appeal is easy to understand. You can leave it assembled if there’s room, or pack it into a box you don’t mind keeping visible. You still have to clear the table for dinner, but the game doesn’t necessarily have to disappear into a closet afterward.

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