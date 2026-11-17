Steve Jobs pulled the first MacBook Air out of a manila envelope in 2008, and tech companies have been chasing the word “Air” ever since. Apple put it on an iPhone last year. Huawei answered a couple of months later with the 6.6mm Mate 70 Air. Now the name is heading for your wrist. A leaked poster for the Huawei Watch Air has surfaced on Weibo, showing a slim rectangular smartwatch reportedly measuring 6.9mm thick. If accurate, that would make it the thinnest smartwatch in Huawei’s lineup by a comfortable margin.

Huawei plays the Air game a little differently from Apple. The Mate 70 Air stayed slightly chunkier than the iPhone Air to accommodate a huge 6,500mAh battery, and the Watch Air seems to follow the same recipe. Tipster Fixed Focus Digital says it packs a stacked, irregularly shaped high-silicon battery good for around five days, inside a high-gloss titanium unibody in black, silver, and gold. Health and sports features reportedly come from the Watch 6 and GT 7 Pro. Thin without the usual battery guilt trip, assuming those estimates hold up.

Designer: Huawei

A Polished Titanium Unibody That Dresses Like Jewelry

The poster, shared by tipster IceUniverse, shows a rounded rectangular case in mirror-polished silver, with glass that curves into the metal and bezels trimmed down to slivers. A large knurled crown sits at the top of the right edge, with a pill-shaped button below it and two slim speaker slots on the opposite side. Fixed Focus Digital describes a single high-gloss titanium unibody, reportedly a first for Huawei. That construction would keep seams and joints to a minimum, though it doesn’t tell us how rigid the thin case would be. At a reported 6.9mm, or about 0.27 inches, the silhouette borrows more from Huawei’s rectangular Watch Fit 5 than its round flagships.

Squint and the original 2015 Apple Watch stares right back. Jony Ive’s team, working with Marc Newson, gave that watch domed glass flowing into a polished case and a Milanese Loop that made a gadget feel like a bracelet. Huawei pairs its watch with a fine metal mesh band in the same spirit and sets the face to 10:08, the familiar advertising pose where watch hands frame the logo like a smile. The Watch Air shows digits instead of hands, so the smile is purely ceremonial. Apple’s Series 12, meanwhile, grew a millimeter wider this year, with chunkier bezels to match. Huawei’s rounded case and narrow borders look closer to the original Apple Watch’s jewelry ambitions.

A High-Silicon Battery in a 6.9mm Case

Thin gadgets usually pay for their figure in battery life, and Huawei’s reported workaround is chemistry. Fixed Focus Digital says the Watch Air uses a stacked high-silicon battery with over 10% silicon content and roughly 6% better energy density, though the comparison baseline isn’t specified. Adding silicon to an anode can increase how much lithium it stores compared with graphite alone. The cell is reportedly irregular in shape too, potentially filling spaces around internal components rather than sitting as a tidy rectangle. The Mate 70 Air used a similar approach last year, fitting a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery into a 6.6mm phone.

The rumored payoff is five days between charges. Huawei’s own 42mm Watch 6 is 10.2mm thick and rated for three days of typical use, while the 46mm version stretches to 4.5 days. Five days could mean plugging in Sunday night and leaving the charger alone until Friday, although the leaked figure doesn’t establish whether those watches were measured under comparable conditions. Huawei’s published thickness measurements exclude the rear sensor bump, so the Watch Air could also sit slightly taller on the wrist than its reported 6.9mm suggests.

Flagship Features, a Rumored November Launch, and No US Ticket

Health tracking is said to match the Watch 6, while sports features reportedly come from the Watch GT 7 Pro. On the Watch 6, that includes ECG readings, skin temperature sensing, and blood oxygen tracking, though which sensors would make the trip into a thinner case remains unknown. Shared software wouldn’t guarantee identical hardware or capabilities. The proposed feature mix would place the Watch Air between the affordable Watch Fit 5 and the round, premium Watch 6. Display size, processor, water resistance, and price remain unconfirmed.

Weibo leaker BaizeMountain says the Watch Air will debut alongside Huawei’s new OSTA phones, reportedly launching in China on November 20. Huawei wearables aren’t officially sold in the US, leaving American shoppers with no official local route to the watch if it launches. For comparison, the 9.7mm Apple Watch Series 12 starts at $429 for the 46mm model. The Watch Air’s price is still missing, but the leaked design suggests Huawei sees room for an Air-branded watch alongside its phone. Jobs needed a manila envelope to demonstrate the MacBook Air. A shirt cuff might do the job here.

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