SP5DER’s Adidas F50s Go Neon Green and Hot Pink Without Studs

Neon green soccer cleats look perfectly at home on a field. The problem comes when you want that same sharp, sporty look for an ordinary day involving sidewalks instead of grass. SP5DER and adidas Originals address that mismatch with the F50 Formotion, a lifestyle sneaker combining design cues from the Adizero F50 III soccer cleat with adidas running tooling. The latest versions come in green with black and red with pink, neither remotely interested in disappearing beneath your jeans.

I like the premise because you don’t need to follow soccer to understand the appeal. You can appreciate a shoe that looks fast without knowing which athlete wore its ancestor. The design challenge is preserving that impression after replacing the studded sole. A substantial everyday sole could easily overwhelm the upper’s sharper lines. Here, that slightly awkward relationship gives the silhouette much of its personality.

Designer: SP5DER for Adidas

The green pair would be my pick. In the campaign photographs, the black Three Stripes cut across the bright upper, while the black sole gives the color a definite stopping point. That dark foundation matters. Without it, the shoe might read as one uninterrupted fluorescent blob. Instead, the green emphasizes the upper’s shape, and the sculpted base adds a heavier visual layer underneath. It looks exaggerated, but still legible.

Red and pink take a different route. The neighboring colors create less separation than green against black, making that version feel more like a continuous wash of color. In the campaign, paired with pink track pants, the effect is almost cartoonishly saturated. I mean that affectionately. I’d wear these with something much quieter, though. A shoe this conspicuous can carry an outfit without requiring the rest of your clothes to audition alongside it.

SP5DER also adds a removable metallic spider charm, which feels appropriately excessive. I appreciate the removable part as much as the spider itself. You get to decide how much branding and dangling hardware belongs on your foot. The green pair includes alternate black laces, too, offering a smaller adjustment to the color balance. Those options don’t transform the sneaker, but they let its owner edit the styling rather than accept every decorative decision at once.

Underneath the spectacle, the construction includes familiar sneaker components. SP5DER lists a mesh upper with synthetic overlays, a padded mesh collar and tongue, molded heel support, and a rubber outsole. There also seems to be a foam midsole and Formotion technology. That explains the move away from a playing surface, but it doesn’t establish how comfortable these will feel through a long day. I’d want to try them on before treating the running connection as a comfort guarantee.

The accompanying collection extends the web graphics across black and pink tracksuits, T-shirts, a Cordura backpack, and balaclavas. On the track tops, the web occupies the back; on the backpack, it becomes a debossed detail. That variation is welcome. Repeating a motif across different objects works better when its application changes with the surface. I’m less convinced I need the entire coordinated outfit, although the campaign makes a persuasive case for committing to the color.

The collection’s announced schedule puts the SP5DER pre-launch on November 13, 2026, followed by a wider release November 14 through adidas CONFIRMED, select adidas stores, and participating retailers. Sneaker Politics lists the green pair at $200. That’s enough money to make fit worth investigating rather than guessing, particularly because SP5DER’s product page marks the shoes final sale and lists sizes in US men’s sizing.

For me, the F50 Formotion works best as permission to make one deliberately loud choice. I’d take the green pair, keep the spider attached initially, and leave the matching balaclava for someone more committed. The interesting design move survives either way: the cleat’s visual energy remains, while the sole no longer asks you to find a patch of grass.

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