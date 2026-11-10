Casio’s Tiny Ring Watch Keeps Time Without a Wrist Strap

I’m so used to wearing a watch, whether as a health tracker or just a way to tell time without looking at my phone. But sometimes I wish I could wear something that isn’t on my wrist. There are times I’d rather wear a bracelet instead or just keep my wrist free and unencumbered. There are ring health trackers available now, but I’d still want a watch or something that resembles one. If you’re a fan of the Casio A168, you’ll be happy to know that Casio has made a version for your finger.

The Casio CRW-002 Ring Watch is a finger-scale version of the iconic A168, so you can wear it as a piece of jewelry while still keeping many of the original watch’s features. It’s an alternative for those who prefer something smaller but still want familiar watch functions, especially telling time.

Designer: Casio

Casio used metal injection molding, or MIM, to reproduce the intricate case and band shapes in stainless steel. The glossy case contrasts with the matte-finished band, carrying over details that make it recognizable as a tiny Casio. I like that the design keeps the look of a watch bracelet rather than turning the display into a plain metal ring.

The electronics are a separate part of that shrinking process. Casio says high-density mounting technology and a miniature battery make the module approximately one-tenth the size of a standard watch module. It’s still able to retain three buttons and a six-digit display that shows hours, minutes, and seconds. You also get dual time, an automatic calendar, a 12/24-hour format, and a 1/100-second stopwatch.

The case measures 25.2 × 18.2 × 6.2 mm, and the ring weighs 15 grams. Those numbers give you an idea of the scale, although they don’t tell us how comfortable it will be throughout the day. I’d want to know how the case feels against neighboring fingers and how easy those tiny buttons are to use.

There’s also an LED backlight and a Time Flash feature that produces a subtle pulse at a preset time or at the top of every hour. Casio describes Time Flash as entertainment rather than a dependable alert, and the light may be difficult to see in bright conditions. It’s a playful detail, but I wouldn’t rely on it for reminders.

You don’t lose water resistance entirely, but its limits matter. Casio rates it for daily-use water resistance, while the manual specifically excludes handwashing, swimming, and water-related work. You’ll need to remove it before washing your hands or using soap and detergent. That might seem like a small inconvenience for something like this, but it’s worth thinking about if you want a ring you can put on and forget about.

Fit is another thing to check before buying. The ring comes in a US size 10.5, with a 20 mm inner diameter. Two included spacers reduce that diameter to 19 mm or 18 mm. The bracelet-like detailing doesn’t mean you can adjust it like a wristwatch, so those three fit options won’t necessarily work for everyone. That’s something I’d want to try in person rather than guess from measurements.

Casio estimates approximately two years of battery life, so there’s no regular charging routine. The battery is replaceable, although the manual says replacement requires special tools and should be handled by the original retailer or an authorized Casio service center. For the US, Casio announced November 2026 availability, with the silver version priced at $135 and the gold-tone version at $155.

For me, the appeal is still being able to leave my wrist free without giving up a watch face. I’d need to get the fit right and decide whether taking it off at the sink would become annoying. But I do like the idea of choosing a bracelet for my wrist and letting a miniature Casio handle the timekeeping on my finger.

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