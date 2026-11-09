Twelve South’s Cablesnap 65W Charger Packs Its Cable So You Don’t Have To

Chargers have become smaller and more capable, but their cables still have a habit of becoming a tangled mess in our bags. Even remembering to pack one doesn’t guarantee you’ve brought the other. Twelve South’s Cablesnap 65W charger tackles that familiar problem with a retractable USB-C cable, keeping the wire tucked inside its body until you actually need to plug something in.

The idea is pretty straightforward, although it addresses a chore that’s easy to overlook. Pull out the USB-C connector and the flat cable extends up to 29 inches, giving you some freedom to position your device. When you’re done, a small tug sends it back into the housing. There’s no need to wrap the cord around the charger and hope it stays put.

Designer: Twelve South

The connector has its own recessed resting place beside the extra ports, so there isn’t a loose tip dangling outside after the cable disappears. That leaves a rounded rectangular body with relatively little visual clutter and a contrasting end section. Coastal blue, Dune, and Slate finishes give it some personality, especially if you’ve grown tired of the usual anonymous black or white chargers.

That disappearing trick does come with a catch, of course. A 29-inch cable works best when the outlet is already reasonably close to where you want your device. A desk socket is one thing; an outlet hidden behind a hotel bed is another matter. You can avoid having extra wire spread across the table, but you can’t pull out length that isn’t there.

Fortunately, the built-in cable isn’t your only connection. An additional USB-C port and a USB-A port let you charge up to three devices together, which could cover a laptop, phone, and wireless earbuds at the end of the day. You’ll still need separate cables for those extra ports, though, so this particular arrangement hasn’t made your entire cable collection obsolete just yet.

The advertised 65W, however, needs a little explanation. That’s the charger’s total available output, rather than what each device receives when everything is plugged in. The USB-A port tops out at 18W, while the overall power budget is shared. Charging a compatible laptop alongside your other gadgets is convenient, but you shouldn’t expect it to receive the full 65W in that particular arrangement.

The US plug folds into the body as well, keeping its prongs from sticking out while the charger is packed away. Included Type G and Type C adapters accommodate compatible UK and European outlets, saving you from sourcing those pieces separately. Between the folding plug and retractable cable, there’s less to arrange before slipping the charger back into your crowded travel bag.

At $49.99, the Cablesnap 65W puts a price on not having to coil a cable every time you move between desks or pack for a trip. The integrated design does raise a question about replacing that cable, something Twelve South doesn’t explain. You still have the spare USB-C port if needed, but using it brings a loose cord back into your bag.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover