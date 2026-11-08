Optoma’s $599 4K Projector casts a 150-inch Screen for the price of an Android Phone

My first apartment had a living room wall the size of a parking space and a TV budget the size of a parking ticket. Had the Optoma Photon Life PK31 existed back then, I would have eaten instant noodles for a month to buy it. This 4K projector can cast an image up to 150 inches, and it currently sells for around $599, which is what you’d pay for a decent midrange Android phone. One gives you a 6-inch screen. The other fills a wall, and I know which one my 25-year-old self would’ve picked.

The PK31 is a compact, 5.2-pound projector that looks more like a smart speaker than the beige AV boxes projectors used to be. A smooth top shell sits over a textured matte body, a perforated grille wraps around the side, and the lens sits inside a deep circular cowl. It uses a Texas Instruments DLP chip and an RGB LED light source, with claimed coverage of 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. At a rated 900 lumens, it’s best suited to a dark room. Input lag is rated as low as 4.6ms, though that’s at 1080p and 240Hz, not 4K.

Click Here to Buy Now

A Projector Built to Live on Your Bookshelf

The body measures 9.37 x 8.46 x 4.64 inches (238 x 215 x 118 mm), roughly the footprint of a hardcover cookbook lying flat. That lets it sit on a shelf between the plants and the Bluetooth speaker without looking like it wandered in from a conference room. Optoma prints its logo in copper on the top panel, a small, warm accent against the all-black body. Every port sits inside a recessed panel on the back, keeping connections out of sight from the front. The grille wraps around the side, helping the cooling vents blend into the textured body.

The lens sits off to the right, balanced on the left by a pill-shaped window for the IR receiver, giving the front a friendly, slightly lopsided face. Its 1.5 to 1.65 throw ratio translates to about 11 feet (3.4 meters) of distance for a 100-inch picture. The full 150 inches needs roughly 17 feet (5.2 meters), so this suits a long living room better than a cramped studio. Focus and the 1.1x zoom use manual rings, and a twist-adjust foot handles tilt. A standard tripod thread underneath adds mounting flexibility, while four-corner correction and a warp tool help adjust the image to an uneven wall or an inflatable backyard screen.

Sharp 4K and Low-Lag Gaming

The 0.47-inch Texas Instruments chip uses microscopic mirrors to direct light toward the screen. XPR pixel shifting shifts the projected image by fractions of a pixel to produce a 3840 x 2160 picture. Separate red, green, and blue LEDs handle color, and the projector supports HDR10 and HLG. Projector Reviews measured 862 lumens in the brightest mode, close to Optoma’s 900-lumen rating. The reviewer also rated its color as good as or better than that of any RGB LED compact projector he’d tested.

That review recommends about 90 inches for everyday content and 75 to 80 inches for HDR, so don’t expect the same brightness at the maximum 150-inch size. Gamers get the bigger surprise. Input lag, the delay between a button press and the corresponding action on screen, is rated at 4.6ms at 1080p and 240Hz, 8ms at 1080p and 120Hz, and 16ms at 4K and 60Hz. The reviewer’s lag tester confirmed those figures. One catch: low-latency mode disables keystone correction, so line the projector up straight before the boss fight.

How It Stacks Up Against TCL, BenQ, and Hisense

TCL sells a smart projector for considerably less: the TCL C1 normally goes for about $250 with Google TV, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth built in. The fine print says 1080p, though, and its “4K support” means it accepts a 4K signal and scales it down. The PK31 produces a 4K image but skips the smart OS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth entirely. Its single HDMI 2.0 port takes a Roku or Fire TV Stick, and the USB-A port can supply power to it, letting the setup run from one wall outlet. A 5W mono speaker provides onboard audio, and a 3.5mm jack connects external speakers for movie night.

Another 4K option is the BenQ GP520, a cube-shaped projector with a higher 2,600-lumen rating and Google TV. It launched at $1,499 and now has a street price closer to $999. Optoma’s own PK32 adds an amber LED, autofocus, and two HDMI ports for $1,299, while the Hisense M2 Pro costs the same with Android TV on board. The PK31 launched at $1,099 and now sells for about $599 at Walmart and Amazon. At that price, you could add a streaming stick and still spend considerably less than you would on those three.

Click Here to Buy Now

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover