Caviar’s Zodiac Duo Phone Refuses to Keep Your Star Sign Subtle

Caviar’s Zodiac Duo may be on your wish list this year. Well, at least if you’re an Apple fan drawn to the idea of a foldable iPhone with a rather extravagant finish. Caviar presents the customization for the iPhone Duo, itself already a sort of luxury item. If you want to make your phone a bit different from all the others, this may just be the one you’d want to spend your money on. And I mean a lot of money.

The Zodiac Duo isn’t simply a specially designed case featuring one of the 12 astrological signs. It’s a made-to-order customization offering with 12 zodiac-themed starting designs. There are eight steps to customize and personalize your phone, including changing things like the constellation, metal finish, decorative elements, and back-plate materials. Caviar says its jewelers will assemble the finished piece according to your specifications. So don’t expect this to be a simple or affordable kind of customization.

Designer: Caviar

The personalization aspect changes the decorative composition of your phone, rather than just its color or a generic zodiac symbol tacked onto it. You can configure several visually separate components, including the zodiac circle, medallion, frame, and decorative panel. The zodiac circle gives the design a visual structure, with the constellation and sign symbol guiding the rest of your choices. This way, you won’t just have various luxury materials scattered around a surface. There’s a recognizable theme holding everything together, even if your material choices are on the extravagant side.

Caviar lists silver, yellow and rose gold, and natural or black titanium among its metal options, although the exact construction depends on your configuration. Some components are specified as gold-plated rather than solid gold. For decoration, the choices include jewelry enamel, diamonds, sapphires, rubies, Swarovski crystals, and meteorite. The back plate can use crocodile, python, calfskin, or forged carbon. That’s quite a different set of decisions from choosing between a clear case and a silicone one. It also leaves room to decide how much sparkle you actually want.

The surface treatments deserve some attention, too. Caviar offers guilloché and clous de Paris hobnail patterns, adding intricate repeating details to the metal surfaces. These give you something else to consider beyond color and shine. A textured metal surface paired with leather suggests a different visual character from one surrounded by bright stones, even when both designs begin with the same zodiac sign.

For someone who follows astrology, the appeal is having a daily object connected to something personally meaningful. It could also make a very specific gift, assuming you know the recipient’s sign and taste well enough. The benefit here is self-expression. There’s no reason to expect a jeweled constellation to make your apps run faster or your photos look better.

The online configurator lets you see an estimated price as you make your selections. You can then save the design as a link or send it to a Caviar manager. That makes the process more manageable than trying to describe your preferred combination from scratch. Still, Caviar says the configurator image is illustrative, with the final appearance agreed upon with a manager. Those selections are the beginning of a conversation about the finished phone.

One configuration carries an estimated price of $16,629, but that isn’t a confirmed price for every possible combination. Buyers should request a configuration-specific quote and delivery information from Caviar. Before committing, I’d also want answers about the finished phone’s weight, charging compatibility, warranty, and repair options. Those practical details matter when the object you’re decorating still needs to function as your everyday phone.

The more interesting long-term question is what happens when that phone needs replacing. A zodiac sign won’t become outdated, but the device carrying it eventually will. At this price, knowing whether the decorative work can be repaired or reused would matter almost as much as choosing the right constellation.

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