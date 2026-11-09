A $25 Water Bottle That Packs Snacks Without an Extra Bag

A water bottle in one hand and a bag of trail mix in the other works perfectly well until you need your phone. Then the snack bag gets stuffed into a pocket or buried somewhere inconvenient. The FLPSDE XR Dual Chamber Water Bottle tackles that small but familiar packing problem by giving your drink and your snacks separate spaces inside one bottle. I like the premise: fewer loose things to keep track of, without abandoning the snacks.

Designed by Ben Bazis, whose name appears on FLPSDE’s container patent, the XR is a retail product rather than a concept waiting for production. It’s the plastic version of the brand’s dual-chamber bottle, with drinking access at the top and storage accessed by flipping it over. That arrangement makes sense for an afternoon out when bringing a whole lunch bag feels excessive, but pretending you won’t get hungry feels optimistic.

Designer: Ben Bazis

The capacity needs a little unpacking. FLPSDE lists 32 ounces overall, but that’s divided between a 25-ounce drinking chamber and a 7-ounce storage compartment. You’re not getting a full 32-ounce water supply plus a bonus snack container. Some of the bottle’s interior is committed to storage, which seems like a reasonable exchange for short outings. For a longer walk with limited refill opportunities, I’d give water capacity priority over the convenience of consolidated packing.

Visually, the XR makes its unusual construction easy to understand. The product image shows a snack chamber nested inside the lower portion of a translucent blue body, with water occupying the space above and around it. You can see the contents rather than treating the base like a mystery compartment. I prefer that openness here. Seeing the remaining cashews is a useful reminder that you packed them, and an equally useful warning that you’re almost out.

The lid gets attention, too. FLPSDE includes a straw, a carry handle, and a wide opening for adding ice, along with the option to drink without the straw. Those are sensible accommodations for different habits, although the storage is still the reason this bottle deserves a look. I’m more interested in that practical combination than in another bottle asking me to appreciate its color alone. The XR does offer colors you can mix and match, if that’s your thing.

The lower compartment isn’t restricted to food. FLPSDE suggests keys or lip balm, and says it can also hold a separate cold drink, including electrolytes or cold coffee. The company describes the chambers as independently sealed. I’d use it for dry snacks first, simply because that’s the clearest benefit for my own packing preferences. A small second beverage has its appeal, but keeping a handful of nuts from disappearing into the bottom of a backpack feels more broadly useful.

Cleaning is where a clever container can become a chore. FLPSDE says the XR disassembles completely and that all parts are top-rack dishwasher safe. That matters more to me than the prospect of carrying two drinks. A bottle that holds food needs to be approachable after the outing, too. Disassembly is a sensible design choice, though it also means more pieces to wash and reassemble. Combining containers doesn’t make their maintenance disappear; it brings the jobs together.

At a listed $24.98, the XR is priced modestly enough to make its extra function worth considering. FLPSDE gives dimensions of 10.25 inches tall and 3.25 inches wide, and says it fits most cup holders. That last detail is worth checking against your own car or bag rather than assuming every holder agrees. The useful question is whether its shape fits the places where you already carry a bottle.

I wouldn’t replace a perfectly good bottle solely to acquire a snack compartment. But for someone already shopping, the XR offers a specific reason to choose it: the food travels with the water. Its appeal depends on how you pack, not how enthusiastically you collect drinkware. If a bottle is already coming along, giving it responsibility for the trail mix seems like a fair assignment.

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