Two Hidden Mechanical Movements Power One Slim Louis Erard Watch

Two riveted portholes occupy the face of the Louis Erard × Vianney Halter Futur Antérieur, making it look like submarine equipment that escaped into a jewelry case. One window tells the hours and minutes. The other gives the seconds their own stage. I like the extravagance of that arrangement, especially because this limited-edition mechanical watch tackles a specific design challenge: delivering Halter’s distinctive aesthetic in a less prohibitively expensive package.

At roughly $6,000 before taxes, “less expensive” needs context. Halter’s Antiqua, the perpetual-calendar watch he introduced in 1998, occupies a six-figure collecting universe. The Futur Antérieur translates its porthole architecture into a simpler watch that tells the time. Nobody needs to pretend that makes it affordable. Still, I appreciate a collaboration that preserves an independent watchmaker’s recognizable ideas rather than borrowing a famous name and printing it on an otherwise ordinary dial.

Designers: Louis Erard × Vianney Halter

The cleverest decision sits behind those windows. Two separate Sellita SW100 automatic movements power the displays, one handling hours and minutes, the other running the seconds. That sounds wonderfully excessive for such basic information, and it is. But it also gives each dial its own mechanical foundation. Rather than developing an elaborate mechanism to reposition the indications, the designers have used two small, existing movements to support the layout they wanted.

Two movements might suggest a second time zone, but that isn’t what you get. Design Milk reports that Louis Erard chose running seconds partly because keeping two movements sufficiently aligned for dual-time use would be difficult at the intended price. That’s useful context, and a reminder that the extra mechanism serves the design more than the feature list. I’d approach this as an expressive object, not a purchase justified by having more functions.

The dimensions help that expression avoid becoming a costume. Its stainless-steel case measures 38mm across and 44mm long, with a thickness of just 8.85mm. Those numbers matter because the raised windows and prominent crowns could easily suggest a much chunkier watch in photographs. On paper, the profile is restrained. I haven’t worn it, but I appreciate the decision to keep this much visual activity within relatively compact dimensions.

Look closer and the metalwork carries much of the personality. Each bezel has 12 yellow-gilt rivets, while each crown gets six. Brushed steel sits beside polished edges, and the blue steel hands introduce a cooler color against those warm accents. In the product images, the separate nameplates feel almost like labels attached to an old scientific instrument. The appeal, for me, comes from those specific details rather than the broad steampunk label.

The two versions pull that character in slightly different directions. Gold combines gold-toned dials with a black ostrich-leather strap. Silver pairs silver-toned dials with blue ostrich leather, picking up the color of the hands. I’d choose Silver. Its cooler palette lets the little gold rivets register as individual details instead of joining a larger wash of gold. The asymmetrical layout already has plenty to say without needing a louder color scheme.

There are ordinary ownership considerations beneath the unusual face. Louis Erard specifies a minimum 38-hour power reserve for each movement, with 42 hours typical. Leave it unworn for a weekend and you may return to a stopped watch. Quick-change strap bars offer a more convenient detail, letting owners change the strap without making that another complicated operation. These are worth considering alongside the sculptural appeal.

Each version is limited to 178 pieces and listed at CHF 4,950 before taxes. As of November 6, 2026, both are marked sold out on Louis Erard’s website. That scarcity limits the accessibility argument, even at this lower price. Still, the design itself makes sense to me: keep the familiar task of reading hours and minutes, then spend the mechanical extravagance on giving the passing seconds an unnecessarily handsome room of their own.

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