Razer’s Limited-Edition PS5 Controller combines magnesium alloy frame with pro-level precision

Razer is taking its high-performance PlayStation controller lineup into premium collector territory with the Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition. Combining a magnesium alloy frame, an exposed polygonal construction and tournament-oriented controls, the new gamepad places as much emphasis on material craftsmanship as it does on competitive performance. Limited to just 1,337 individually serialized units worldwide, the gamepad represents a decade of refinement in Razer’s Raiju controller series, which first appeared in 2016.

The most distinctive feature of the limited-edition controller is the magnesium alloy exoskeleton, selected for its strength and relatively low weight. Rather than concealing the structure behind a conventional solid shell, Razer has given the controller an open-polygonal top and back plate design. Chamfered edges create a smoother transition between surfaces, while a protective nano coating helps shield the exposed internal components from debris. The entire controller weighs approximately 260 grams, making it notably lightweight for a premium performance-focused gamepad.

Designer: Razer

The material choices extend to the smaller details, with matte-black, micro-textured TPU grips on the handles designed to resist oil and abrasion during extended gaming sessions. A semi-transparent, tinted glass touchpad sits at the centre, with a laser-etched Razer logo that lets you see the geometric structure beneath. The action buttons, directional pad and secondary inputs use double-shot PBT construction, with tone-on-tone markings designed to resist fading and oil accumulation.

Beyond its distinctive exterior, the Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition retains the performance features expected from a competitive controller. It uses a symmetrical thumbstick arrangement with contactless TMR (Tunneling Magnetoresistance) sensors, designed to deliver precise tracking while reducing the wear associated with traditional contact-based mechanisms. The configuration also includes six remappable multifunction buttons, two claw-grip bumpers and four mouse-click-style back buttons. These additional inputs allow players to assign frequently used actions without moving their thumbs away from the sticks.

The controller is officially licensed for PlayStation 5 and optimized for PC. When connected to a PC using Razer HyperPolling Wireless, it supports polling rates of up to 2,000Hz for more frequent input registration. Players can customize button assignments, thumbstick sensitivity, and trigger response through Razer Synapse or the Razer mobile app, with onboard profiles allowing personalized configurations to be carried between setups.

Razer is also treating the package as part of the product experience. Each unit comes with a premium leatherette carrying case, alternative short convex and tall concave thumbstick caps, four interchangeable back-button covers and an anodized aluminium replacement tool. A Razer HyperSpeed Wireless dongle and USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable complete the accessories. The alternative thumbsticks offer different handling preferences, with shorter convex caps suited to quicker movements and taller concave versions providing additional leverage for precise aiming.

Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition will launch on November 10, exclusively through Razer’s online store and select retail locations. The gamepad is priced at $349.99 in the US and €368.99 in Europe. With production restricted to 1,337 individually numbered units, the Signature Edition combines specialist gaming hardware with a more considered approach to materials and design.

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