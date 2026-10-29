XREAL AURA Glasses Put the Battery in Your Pocket, Not on Your Face

The idea of having a giant screen floating in front of you sounds appealing, until you feel the headset attached to your face weighing down on your head. XREAL AURA takes a different approach, putting Android XR into a pair of glasses connected to a separate pocket computer. It still involves wearing technology on your nose, of course, but the battery and main processor get to live elsewhere.

At around 3.4 ounces, the glasses don’t exactly pass for ordinary eyewear. Their dark frame has thick arms and cameras around the front, although the outline is closer to sunglasses than a sealed visor. More importantly, you look directly through the lenses at your surroundings, rather than watching a camera’s version of the room.

Designer: XREAL, Google

That transparency isn’t fixed, thankfully. Five levels of electrochromic dimming let you darken the lenses for a movie or let more of the room back in afterward. Sony Micro-OLED displays provide 1,920 × 1,200 pixels per eye at up to 120Hz, with a 70° field of view. You’re adjusting how the room and virtual picture share your attention, rather than simply changing brightness.

The less glamorous half of the arrangement is the computing puck, which weighs about 9.3 ounces and contains the Snapdragon Reality Elite chip, battery, and cooling fan. Its touchpad gives your fingers somewhere to navigate when waving at windows feels unnecessary. Hand tracking and voice controls remain available, but you don’t have to conduct an invisible orchestra just to open an app.

A hotel desk doesn’t become larger, but its workspace can spread beyond the laptop screen. Android XR lets you arrange apps around you, with Bluetooth keyboard and mouse support for familiar controls. Plug a compatible laptop into the puck with a video-capable USB-C cable, and its screen becomes another window alongside the Android apps. That’s mirroring, however, not replacing the laptop’s operating system.

Work can give way to something a little more entertaining without changing the hardware. Google says AURA supports more than 150 experiences made for XR, alongside Google Play apps, including games that occupy your room rather than a flat window. Gemini can answer questions about what’s in view, so asking for help needn’t involve taking the glasses off to consult your phone.

Getting the fit right takes more than picking a frame. AURA comes in two sizes based on the distance between your pupils, with interchangeable nose pads and support for prescription inserts. Those adjustments help position your eyes in relation to the optics. They’re worth considering before imagining a working day behind floating screens, particularly without independently established battery endurance or long-term comfort.

US orders have started, with shipping expected to begin in mid-November. Launch pricing starts at $1,099 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage through December, against a $1,279 regular price. That buys the glasses and their companion computer, not freedom from cables. AURA moves much of the hardware away from your face, but there’s still a wire following it.