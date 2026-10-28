I’d happily swap my December ladder ritual for Linkind’s Matter-compatible Smart Permanent Outdoor Lights

Changing your phone’s wallpaper takes about four seconds. Changing your house’s holiday decor usually takes a weekend, two trips to the hardware store, and a mild argument about where the extension cords went. The Linkind Smart Permanent Outdoor Lights ColorBlend shrink that weekend down to four seconds. They mount along your eaves once, all 200 feet, and from then on your house’s look is a theme you pick in an app. Fourth of July, fall harvest, Halloween, Christmas: swipe, tap, done. Right now it’s $100 off at launch, landing at $699.99.

Every one of the 120 heads gets two independently controlled zones, a 50° beam nested inside a 100° beam, which lets each theme run multiple colors across the entire strip. Think red, white, and blue in July, burnt orange and gold for fall, purple wrapped in green for Halloween, then the classic red and green for December. The 120+ presets cover most of the calendar already, and the Dotis AI assistant builds new ones from a plain-English description. On off-nights, a warm white keeps things looking classy. Your roofline basically gets a seasonal wardrobe, minus the closet. Two siblings, PatternChange and FlexMount, cover homes that want shaped light or have no eaves.

Designer: Linkind

Click Here to Buy Smart Permanent Outdoor Lights ColorBlend (HP6): $699.99 $799.99 ($100 off). | Click Here to Buy Smart Permanent Outdoor Lights FlexMount (HP5S): $246.99 $279.99 (12% off). Hurry, deal ends in 48-hours!

How two light zones per head paint scallops on your siding

Each compact white head holds two optics sitting side by side, and both point straight down at your wall. Because the narrow 50° beam lands inside the wide 100° one, every head paints a scallop within a scallop on the siding below. Line up 120 of them along the eaves and the facade picks up what Linkind calls a dual-layer fish-scale effect. Fun fact for the house nerds: fish-scale is also the name of those rounded decorative shingles on old Victorian gables, so your house basically gets a set of light-up shingles. At up to 100 lumens per head, those layered arches stay crisp from the curb.

Those two zones combine into four basic looks, starting with Dual-Lit, which switches on both zones in every head. Consecutive keeps the same zone lit across neighboring heads, Symmetrical gives the outer heads one zone and the center head the other, and Alternating flips zones from head to head in a repeating rhythm. Throw different colors at each zone and the combinations multiply fast. For the detail-obsessed, the Edit Canvas in the AiDot app lets you set both zones on every single head, one light at a time. If a neighbor’s permanent lights are the reason you’re reading this, Edit Canvas is how you make yours look custom-designed.

Presets, Dotis AI, and warm white for the rest of the year

Christmas gets the deepest bench in the 120+ preset library, with plenty more for Halloween, Valentine’s Day, New Year’s, parties, and regular cozy nights. For families, handing the phone to the kids and letting them pick tonight’s look might be the easiest holiday tradition you’ll ever start. When nothing in the library hits the spot, the Dotis AI assistant takes a typed or spoken request, say “snowy night with a little sparkle,” and builds a lighting effect from it. The DIY tab lets you create and save your own static or dynamic effects too. Music Sync pulses the lights along to whatever’s playing near your phone, turning the front yard into a dance floor.

All 120 heads add up to 12,000 lumens across the 200-foot run, plenty for a two-story roofline. Tunable white spans 1800K to 6500K, so the same lights that go full Christmas in December can bathe the facade in a candlelit amber glow on a regular Tuesday. That flexibility is great news for the year-round crowd, who can swap to team colors for game day, red, white, and blue for the Fourth, then settle back into warm white. Scheduling lets you pick the days and times, so the house lights itself every evening. Voice control runs through Alexa and Google Home, and the system also works with Apple Home, SmartThings, and Matter.

Installation, pricing, and the rest of the Linkind lineup

Setup starts with a test run, since Linkind wants every string and extension connected and lit up on the ground before anything goes on the house. From there, a positioning card spaces each head 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) out from the wall, and you drill and set an anchor for every light. Each head sticks on with 3M VHB adhesive, then gets a screw driven through it, with the adhesive acting as backup support. Threaded waterproof collars and an end cap seal the connections, and the lights carry an IP67 rating with an IP65-rated controller. One adapter runs up to 12 strings, covering all 120 lights and the full 200 feet.

The Linkind Smart Permanent Outdoor Lights ColorBlend is available now, and a $100 discount during the pre-Black Friday launch period brings the 200-foot kit down to $699.99. That gets you all 120 dual-zone heads stretched across your roofline, plus a whole calendar of looks you’ll never have to haul out of the garage again. Spend one dry fall weekend on the install and you’re set for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the big December reveal. After that, every holiday is a quick trip into the app, whether it’s Valentine’s pink, Fourth of July red, white, and blue, or plain warm white on a Tuesday. Do it right and the ladder goes back into storage until spring gutter cleaning.

PatternChange adds decorative patterns, FlexMount fits homes without eaves

The Linkind Smart Permanent Outdoor Lights PatternChange (the HP6X) shares largely the same specs as the ColorBlend, with one key difference: a lens design that adds decorative patterns to your outdoor lighting. You can run patterned light, clean pattern-free illumination, or combine both along the same roofline. Picture a gable edged in plain white with decorative patterns spilling down the wall below it. That makes it the pick for anyone who wants something the neighbors haven’t seen yet. The listing linked here is the 100-foot version, so measure your eaves before you add to cart.

The Linkind Smart Permanent Outdoor Lights FlexMount (the HP5S) goes after a different problem, which is houses with no traditional eaves. Its mounting design supports both wall and ceiling installation, so a flat facade or a covered porch can take lights too. The 150-foot system carries 90 light heads that top out at 5,850 lumens, with white adjustable from 2700K to 6500K and colors and effects handled in the AiDot app. Do the math and that’s roughly 20 inches between heads, the same spacing as the ColorBlend. Pick the one that suits your house, and remember that Christmas, it turns out, really can take four seconds.

Click Here to Buy Smart Permanent Outdoor Lights ColorBlend (HP6): $699.99 $799.99 ($100 off). | Click Here to Buy Smart Permanent Outdoor Lights FlexMount (HP5S): $246.99 $279.99 (12% off). Hurry, deal ends in 48-hours!