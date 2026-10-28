Corteiz x Nike Shox R419 “Game Royal” first look, releasing late 2026 for $190

There are a few collaborations that are as meaningful as the one involving Corteiz and Nike. The partnership between the London-based independent streetwear brand, founded by Clint419, and the footwear giant is considered one of the most prominent partnerships in modern streetwear culture.

The two stalwarts have, after many previous outings with the Air Max 95s and other sneaker collabs, now dropped a brand-new collection of the Shox R419, which will be available in black, metallic silver, and this now-unveiled royal blue variant. Nike Shox R4, which the sneaker is based on, is an unconventional silhouette with mechanical cushioning technology originally released in 2000. In the partnership release, Corteiz has reworked the Nike Shox R4 to give it a distinctive design and thoughtful detailing, making it more of a standout than mere inspiration.

Designer: Nike

According to the images, the Shox R419 maintains the unique shape of the original silhouette, but is overhauled to strike a distinct charm, which footwear enthusiasts would appreciate. The initial glimpse of the collaborative sneaker was provided via the Corteiz Instagram handle, where the metallic silver version of the shoe was shown off in a creative ad.

Now the first look of the new Corteiz x Nike Shox R419 “Game Royal” is revealed and the colorway reportedly will retail along with a back and the metallic silver options. The Shox R419 is scheduled to release during the 2026 Holiday season for a $190 tag, with raised horizontal carbon fiber paneling around the toe box and side profiles.

Other than the redefined ridges, the silhouette retains the original pair’s signature Shox cushioning columns at the heel, which, of course, is the defining aspect of the sneaker. The royal blue colorway is highlighted with a red “C” logo on the tongue, and a translucent window at the heel reveals internal “R419” lettering. The automotive aesthetics of the sneaker are not only visible on the upper, but you can also find multi-colored engine graphics on the footbed.

The Corteiz x Nike partnership is reportedly not only about footwear. It is expected to extend beyond the sneakers. Rumors suggest a complete collaborative apparel collection is on the way. It could comprise tracksuits, shorts, technical vests, and more. Of course, as the apparel is part of the collection centered around the Shox R419, these would be designed to complement the footwear.

The Corteiz x Nike Shox R4 doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but it’s slated to drop toward the end of the year with a retail price of $190. The revamped silhouette is expected to arrive in three teased colorways. If you’re interested, keep an eye out for release date updates, as new information could surface at any time.