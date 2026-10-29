PlayStation 5 Prism Collection revives the nostalgia of see-through designs in a modern interpretation

The iconic see-through trend of the 90s saw many big brands dress up their most trusted products in translucent hues. For me, that was the coolest era of gadgets from an aesthetics point of view. Remember how cool the iMac G3, Game Boy, Nintendo, and the portable CD players looked?

Sony found it hard to resist diving deep into the nostalgia of transparent gadgets, and they’ve finally revealed the official see-through DualSense wireless controller and face plates for the PlayStation 5 console. Dubbed the Prism Collection, the accessory for your gaming console revives the trend in a modern way just in time for the mega release of GTA 6. According to the PlayStation’s design team, the collection is developed in response to fans’ eagerness for the return of transparent designs in their PS5 setup.

Designer: PlayStation

These translucent controllers and the matching console covers bring a futuristic interpretation of Sony’s trusted gaming machine. The specifications and the hardware inside the three new colored controllers remain the same, with each one priced $15 more than the standard models. The high-gloss treatment on the controllers reveals the innards and the structural assembly, which is dope to look at. They are available in Flare Orange, Emerald Green, and Graphite Gray. I like the Emerald Green, which has a very deep hunter green hue with a touch of smoothness. Show me the understated Graphite Gray in a very smoky yet cool tone, and I’m surely going to buy that one as the second controller for my buddies to play with.

Sony has kept the central metallic panel opaque for a contrasting design ethos and to add a refined industrial touch to the controllers. According to PlayStation, “We wanted to bring back the iconic see-through trend of the late ’90s in a fresh, modern way that complements the PS5’s industrial design.” For the console covers the complementing face plate hues bring the PS5 to life.

The Prism Collection DualSense controllers and their matching console covers are set to arrive on February 4, 202. Pre-orders are going to kick off on November 10, so you better mark your calendars. The controllers will be priced at $85, and the console covers come for $75. For those looking to get new DualSense controllers for their setup, this is a no-brainer. The console covers are an option that you can weigh in on if you have some spare cash to buy goodies.