Amazon Puts a Camera in an Echo Speaker and Alexa in a Photo Frame

Smart home gadgets have a habit of looking like smart home gadgets, even when they’re supposed to disappear into the living room. Amazon’s latest Echo and Alexa devices try to make themselves more useful company, from a speaker that can see what you’re holding to a picture frame that finds family photos. The five-device lineup gives familiar household objects rather different jobs around the house.

The more interesting changes aren’t simply about putting Alexa into another room. Echo Studio with Home Camera adds a lens without adding a screen, while Alexa Photo Frame hides its touchscreen behind the conventions of a framed print. Most of the lineup is available now, though Echo Show 16 remains on preorder. Certain features require Alexa+, included with Amazon Prime or available separately for $19.99 a month in the US.

Designer: Amazon

The $249.99 Echo Studio with Home Camera keeps its rounded, fabric-covered body, but a small lens now shares the circular control panel. Amazon says you can hold up a board game and ask Alexa+ to explain its rules, or check on the dog through Live View. Dolby Atmos remains part of the audio package. A button disables the microphones and camera, although there’s no physical shutter covering that new eye.

The Alexa Photo Frame, meanwhile, goes out of its way to look less technological. A 10-inch anti-glare touchscreen sits inside textured white matting, with Black starting at $199.99 and real Birch or Walnut frames at $229. Amazon Photos supplies the pictures, while voice requests find people, pets, or trips. Amazon says Alexa+ skips screenshots and receipts, which is reassuring when your camera roll doubles as a drawer for digital clutter.

The $99.99 Echo Dot keeps the familiar fabric-wrapped sphere, available in colors including Agave Green and Coral Pink. There’s more happening underneath than another speaker refresh, however. Its built-in hub supports Zigbee, Matter, and Thread devices, while eero owners can extend their compatible network. That gives the little ball a useful second job, controlling lights and compatible accessories without requiring yet another hub to find room for on a shelf.

The bedroom gets a more deliberate omission. Echo Time has a 3.2-inch circular touchscreen and no camera, thankfully, with hundreds of clock faces to change its personality. The $199.99 clock dims at night and gradually brightens before an alarm. Amazon says its optional sleep sensing uses ultrasound to help time your wake-up, without a wearable. Camera-free doesn’t mean sensor-free, of course, though you can leave that monitoring switched off entirely.

The Echo Show 16 gives the kitchen a much more conspicuous 16-inch Full HD display surrounded by an anodized aluminum frame. Screen Styles let you prioritize calendars, smart home controls, or photos, while built-in Fire TV supplies entertainment. Standard pricing is $499.99, or $569.99 with Nanomatte glass, with $100 off preorders. Shipping starts later this year. Stands cost extra, so keeping it off the wall means adding something to the bill.

There’s something appealing about a smart home that doesn’t require every room to look like a gadget showroom. These designs give Alexa a more familiar place to settle in, but the choices still matter. A camera beside the sofa deserves more thought than a new fabric color. Before clearing another shelf, it’s worth deciding which household routines could actually use the help, and which are doing perfectly well already.