McDonald’s China turns old happy meal toys into a french fry-shaped wireless mouse

A box of McDonald’s fries is an unlikely thing to find on a computer desk, but this one comes with a left and right click. McDonald’s China has teamed up with Lenovo to create the Fry Mark, a wireless mouse shaped like the fast-food chain’s signature French fry carton. Made partly from recycled Happy Meal toys, the unusual accessory brings the brand’s familiar packaging into the world of everyday tech – just like the French fries backpack we saw earlier from them.

The mouse borrows the iconic red-and-yellow color scheme, with golden fries forming its upper shell and the Golden Arches logo at the base. It is an unmistakable piece of McDonald’s branding, translated into a functional desk accessory that doubles as a collectible.

Designer: McDonald’s

More than 60 percent of the mouse’s exterior casing is reportedly made from plastic recovered from collected Happy Meal toys. The product was developed under McDonald’s China’s “Reimagine Good Things” initiative, which explores ways to repurpose old promotional toys. Launched in 2021, the program has also produced items such as trays, flower pots, plush toys and employee uniforms. The Fry Mark brings that approach to personal computing.

Despite its playful appearance, the mouse includes a practical set of features. It has quiet-click buttons, a 380mAh rechargeable battery, and three adjustable DPI sensitivity settings. Connectivity options include Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless, allowing users to connect it to compatible devices. The package also includes a carrying pouch that unfolds into a matching mouse pad.

Its distinctive shape raises questions about everyday comfort. The available specifications do not establish how accurately the mouse tracks movement, how long its battery lasts between charges, or whether its form remains comfortable during extended use. These details will matter to anyone considering it for regular work rather than occasional use.

McDonald’s China released the Fry Mark through its mobile app and WeChat mini program on October 22 and 23, 2026. It was priced at 99 yuan (around US$14), with buyers also required to redeem 18 McDonald’s member points. Only 4,000 units were available, split evenly across the two sale days, with a limit of two per customer. Reports indicated that more than 6,000 people had registered interest before the release.

For now, the mouse is exclusive to China, with no international launch announced. By turning Happy Meal toys into a computer accessory, McDonald’s and Lenovo have given an everyday object an unexpected form. One that draws its appeal from the combination of familiar branding and judicious material reuse.