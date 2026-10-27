Blackview’s Zeno 2 Tablet Stays Small Without Losing the Headphone Jack

A tablet doesn’t always need to impersonate a laptop. Sometimes you just want more room than a phone provides, without carrying another slab that needs its own corner of the bag. Blackview’s Zeno 2 takes that smaller assignment literally, pairing an 8.68-inch display with an 11.7-ounce body. It’s a compact Android tablet built around reading and everyday entertainment, with some useful connections still intact.

At roughly 8.38 by 4.94 inches and 0.33 inches thick, the Zeno 2 makes its intentions fairly clear. This is something to slip into a smaller bag and pull out for a chapter on the train. Flat sides and rounded corners keep the shape uncomplicated, while Midnight Black, Glacier Blue, and Mint Green offer a little personality without covering the back in decoration.

Designer: Blackview

The screen is where that modest approach starts asking for concessions. Its IPS LCD has a native 1,340 × 800-pixel resolution, or about 180 pixels per inch, leaving limited detail for tiny lettering. The 60Hz refresh rate is similarly basic. Its Reading Mode changes the presentation, but Blackview’s Kindle-style description shouldn’t cause any confusion. This remains a backlit LCD, not an electronic-paper reader.

Fortunately, being small doesn’t mean depending entirely on a wireless connection. The 128GB of internal storage can be supplemented with a microSD card up to 2TB, making room for downloaded books, music, and videos before leaving home. Dual speakers handle shared listening, while a 3.5mm headphone jack lets you plug in wired headphones without hunting down an adapter or charging another battery.

Work gets a look in, too, although the proportions suggest keeping expectations sensible. DokeOS_P 5.0, based on Android 16, includes split-screen viewing and preinstalled WPS Office. Reading a reference beside a document is possible, but two apps still share a small screen. A quad-core Unisoc Tiger T310 and 4GB of physical RAM also put some perspective on those more demanding productivity ambitions.

There are other details worth reading past the oversized marketing numbers. Blackview’s advertised 16GB memory total includes 12GB of virtual expansion, not additional physical RAM. Retail listings already exist outside the US, but US pricing and availability remain unconfirmed. That leaves the value question open, especially for a tablet whose appeal depends more on its manageable size than on impressive hardware specifications.

Moving between the couch and kitchen also makes the IP54 rating relevant. Blackview lists protection against dust and splashing water, which doesn’t mean the tablet can be submerged. That matters when you’re following a recipe beside the sink, where occasional splashes are harder to avoid. The company also includes a cover and tempered-glass screen protector, though neither guarantees protection from repeated drops.

The 5,000mAh battery brings that portability back down to earth. Blackview’s own laboratory figures list 5.5 hours of video playback and six hours of browsing, rather than uninterrupted entertainment all day. There’s 5W reverse charging for topping up another device, too. Handy, certainly, but borrowing power from this little tablet means leaving less for the book or movie you packed it for.