AWOL Valerion Pairs Big-Screen NFL Viewing With More Picture Control

Watching football at home can quickly turn into a group activity, even when some people are more interested in the snacks than the score. A large projected picture gives everyone something to gather around, and AWOL Valerion’s Max and Pro 2 projectors add more ways to shape that experience through OTA3, a firmware update focused on picture controls and everyday operation.

Of course, bringing a projector into the living room involves more than finding an empty wall. Both models pair RGB triple-laser light sources with 4K UHD projection, while optical zoom helps adjust image size from a given position. That flexibility matters when the furniture already has its place, and rearranging the entire room for an NFL game probably wasn’t part of the plan.

Designer: AWOL Valerion

Click Here to Buy Valerion Max: $3499 $3699 ($200 off). Click Here to Buy Valerion Pro2: $2299 $2999 ($700 off). Hurry, deal ends on 30th October 2026!

The physical setup is only part of the experience, however. A football broadcast moves from wide field views to sideline close-ups, with replays and studio segments mixed in along the way. OTA3, also called Firmware Q0718, brings additional settings to these existing projectors, giving owners more say in how the picture is presented without having to change the hardware itself.

One of those settings is Enhanced Black Level, or EBL, which adjusts laser brightness to influence contrast in darker scenes. The existing Low and High options differ in how aggressively they make those adjustments. Low takes a gentler approach, while High applies a stronger response. The choice comes down to how much adjustment you prefer and how noticeable you find the resulting brightness changes.

With OTA3, both Max and Pro 2 gain a Medium option that sits between those two settings. It provides a moderate laser adjustment intended to balance dark-scene contrast with less noticeable brightness fluctuation. It’s a small addition that makes the controls more accommodating, especially when you’d rather settle on a comfortable picture than spend halftime comparing one setting with another.

This goes hand-in-hand with the Valerion Max’s new Dynamic Iris, which automatically adjusts its optical aperture according to the brightness of the picture. EBL changes laser output, while the iris controls light through that physical opening. This Max-exclusive feature gives the projector another way to respond to changing content, with the mechanism working automatically once enabled rather than requiring repeated adjustments from the couch.

A projector also makes its presence known through sound, particularly when it sits near the seating area. Low Noise Mode, available on both models through OTA3, is designed to reduce fan noise while automatically managing laser luminance. It should be noted that manual adjustment of laser luminance isn’t available in this mode, making it an alternative operating option for evenings when quieter operation is the priority.

Getting the image to sit neatly on the screen receives some attention, too. OTA3 adds eight-point manual keystone correction, providing adjustment points beyond the four corners for refining the image’s shape. Careful placement remains the starting point, but those extra controls offer more flexibility when aligning the picture in a room that still needs to function as a living space between games.

And if the game gives way to a movie afterward, the update has something for that, too. OTA3 allows picture-size adjustment while watching in Dolby Vision mode, extending a familiar kind of control into that viewing format. Dolby Vision was already an existing feature, but the added flexibility allows sizing the picture without leaving the mode, which is handy once the postgame discussion winds down.

A shared living room rarely belongs to one activity for very long, and its technology shouldn’t need to be treated as a separate project every evening. AWOL Valerion’s OTA3 gives existing owners more choices within the device they already know. After the final replay and the inevitable debate over that last call, the same projector can settle into movie duty without anyone needing to rearrange the furniture.

Click Here to Buy Valerion Max: $3499 $3699 ($200 off). Click Here to Buy Valerion Pro2: $2299 $2999 ($700 off). Hurry, deal ends on 30th October 2026!