Statik PowerStand turns a USB-C cable into a folding phone stand

A phone charging flat on a desk isn’t particularly useful when you want to follow a recipe or join a video call. Statik’s PowerStand gives that familiar cable an extra job, building a folding stand directly into its USB-C connector. The $19.99 retail accessory lets your phone stay propped up while plugged in, without adding a separate cradle to the table.

Most of the work happens in a broad connector housing that sits across the phone’s bottom edge. Two legs pivot out from its ends, turning the plug into a little support structure for portrait or landscape viewing. Fold those legs back against the housing when you’re finished, and the stand travels with the cable rather than becoming another loose accessory to forget.

Designer: Statik

That arrangement makes particular sense beside a laptop, where a phone can sit upright for calls while the computer handles everything else. Turn it sideways, and the same support becomes useful for watching a video over lunch. There’s no magnetic ring or special case to attach first, although you do have to plug the stand end into the phone to use it.

The connector’s shape matters even when you aren’t using the stand. Its right-angle layout sends the cord along the phone’s edge instead of straight out into your hand, a useful distinction when holding it horizontally for a game. Statik also extends the plug’s shaft to reach through most cases, though that isn’t a promise that every bulky protective cover will fit.

Putting a wide piece of hardware underneath a phone creates another problem, since that space often contains speakers and microphones. PowerStand’s housing includes molded channels that Statik says direct sound toward the listener while keeping those openings clear. It’s a thoughtful response to the connector’s added width, although the available evidence doesn’t establish a measurable improvement in volume or call quality.

Statik rates the cable for up to 240W using USB Power Delivery 3.1, allowing it to serve compatible laptops when paired with an appropriate charger. That figure describes the cable’s capacity, not what every connected device will receive. Data transfers are limited to USB 2.0’s 480Mbps, making this a charging-first accessory rather than a particularly speedy file-transfer cable for large video projects and backups.

At 6.6 feet, the cord gives you some room between the outlet and whatever patch of desk or kitchen counter you’re using. It has a braided nylon jacket and reinforced strain relief, while the connector combines TPE plastic and aluminum. The rest of the lead remains a conventional cable, with a standard USB-C plug at the opposite end rather than another folding mechanism.

Of course, putting a stand inside a connector means accepting a much wider plug, even on days when you only want to charge. There’s no getting around that tradeoff by folding the feet away. But for someone who regularly props a phone beside a keyboard or hotel bed, though, that extra width buys a more useful resting place than the nearest coffee mug on the nightstand.