5 Pocket-Sized EDC for People Who Hate Carrying Bulky Multitools

A multitool can earn its place in your pocket, right up until its weight makes you leave it at home. Pliers, blades, drivers, and openers all need somewhere to go, and those stacked layers of steel add up. If your daily repairs mostly involve opening a package or tightening a loose screw, carrying the entire assortment can feel like packing a toolbox for a job that takes thirty seconds flat.

The five designs here keep their ambitions small and their functions specific. There’s a DIY toolkit inside a Zippo case, a utility knife with a magnetic ruler, a keychain tool, a flat flashlight, and compact scissors with a few useful extras. Each offers a different way to pare down your everyday carry. Pick the one that matches your usual tasks rather than treating the collection as a pocket packing list.

1. Tiny Tool Shop’s DIY Zippo Toolkit

Closed, Tiny Tool Shop’s DIY toolkit is still a Zippo case. Open it, and a custom 3D-printed insert holds a Crom micro ratchet, two Steinwhale micro bits, and a Klein utility knife extension. The lighter insert has been removed, so this no longer doubles as a lighter. That constraint is part of the appeal: the maker uses an existing enclosure, with its hinged lid already solved, then designs the internal storage around a very specific selection of small tools.

The cleverest detail is retrieval. A spring salvaged from a Bic lighter helps push the ratchet through an opening in the case’s back, addressing the obvious problem of extracting something packed this tightly. Dedicated recesses organize the components instead of leaving them loose inside the shell. This is a maker project, not a ready-made Zippo product, and reproducing it means sourcing parts and making the insert. For someone drawn to mechanical projects, that assembly process is part of its attraction.

What we like

Reuses a familiar hinged enclosure with dedicated tool storage.

Spring-assisted retrieval addresses the difficulty of removing tightly packed components.

What we dislike

Requires DIY assembly and a custom printed insert.

Storage is tailored to the specified ratchet, extension, and bits.

2. CraftMaster EDC Utility Knife

CraftMaster makes more sense when opening boxes and trimming materials account for most of your tool use. The utility knife pairs a metal body with a replaceable OLFA blade deployed using a rotating knob. At 4.72 inches long, the package stays compact, while a companion metal ruler docks magnetically against the back. Rather than hiding a blade among unrelated attachments, the design gives cutting and measuring the full object, with the ruler stored alongside the knife.

The ruler carries both metric and imperial markings, with a raised edge to help lift it from a flat surface. It also incorporates a blade breaker for removing dull segments, keeping a maintenance accessory within the same compact arrangement. That’s the interesting decision here: the extra features support the main task instead of chasing a larger function count. At $80, this is a deliberate upgrade to a basic cutter, and its appeal depends on how often you cut and measure.

Click Here to Buy Now: $80.00

What we like

Magnetic storage keeps the ruler attached.

Replaceable blade with a dedicated blade breaker.

What we dislike

An $80 price for a utility knife.

No driver or plier functions.

3. Gerber Shard

Gerber’s Shard takes the opposite approach to the Zippo build: there’s nothing to unpack. This stainless steel keychain tool integrates a pry bar, two flathead drivers, a cross driver, a wire stripper, and a bottle opener into its fixed shape. A hole attaches it to your keys, so it doesn’t demand a separate pouch. The appeal is straightforward. For occasional small adjustments or light prying, you can reach for a tool without unfolding an entire set of handles and attachments.

The design asks you to accept a small gripping surface in exchange for less hardware. That’s a reasonable bargain for a backup, but not a reason to retire proper screwdrivers. There’s no blade or pair of pliers here, and the integrated tips aren’t interchangeable. Gerber specifies a titanium nitride coating for corrosion resistance, although that’s a protective treatment rather than a claim that the tool is titanium. Its distinction is how little mechanism it needs to do its limited jobs.

What we like

Integrated tools need no unfolding or assembly.

Keyring attachment avoids a separate carrying case.

What we dislike

Fixed driver tips cannot accommodate interchangeable bits.

Small gripping area limits its role in demanding jobs.

4. Streamlight Wedge SL

A flashlight earns its place here because seeing the screw can matter as much as having the right bit. Streamlight’s Wedge SL uses a flat aluminum body rather than a cylindrical tube, measuring 0.28 inches thick, or 0.41 inches with its pocket clip. It weighs 1.14 ounces and measures 5.65 inches long. Those proportions explain the design: this is a slim inspection light for a pocket edge or tool pouch, with dimensions that prioritize a thin profile over outright miniaturization.

Streamlight rates continuous output at 100 lumens on high and 50 on low, with a temporary mode reaching 500 lumens. Keeping those figures distinct matters more than leading with the biggest number. A tail switch handles operation, while USB-C charging and a user-replaceable battery support continued use. The manufacturer quotes 1.75 hours on high, so this is worth choosing around short inspections rather than assuming an entire evening at full output. That runtime deserves as much attention as the brightness.

What we like

Flat body measures 0.41 inches thick, including the clip.

USB-C charging and a user-replaceable battery.

What we dislike

The 500-lumen output is temporary, not continuous.

Rated runtime on high is only 1.75 hours.

5. Eiger 8-in-1 Scissors

EigerTool starts with the scissors, which is a sensible choice if most of your everyday cutting involves packaging, string, or labels. Made in Sanjo, Japan, the Eiger 8-in-1 Scissors use SUS420J2 stainless steel and measure 5.12 inches long, weighing 1.87 ounces without the carrying case. The handles and blades incorporate bottle, can, and screw-cap openers alongside other functions. Instead of burying small scissors inside a conventional folding tool, Eiger makes the familiar cutting action the center of the whole design.

A leather case covers the tool for carrying, and the included Nite Ize carabiner offers a bag attachment option. That matters because a tool this long still needs room, even if the scissors themselves weigh little. The case belongs in the size calculation, too: the listed 53 grams refers to the scissors, not everything you’ll carry when they’re protected and clipped on.

Click Here to Buy Now: $65.00

What we like

Scissors remain the primary tool.

Leather case and carabiner are included.

What we dislike

The 5.12-inch length needs pocket space.

Case weight isn’t included in the 53g specification.

Choose the Task Before the Tool

Before adding another tool, think about the last few times you actually needed one away from home. Frequent deliveries suggest carrying a dedicated package cutter. Loose fasteners suggest a driver. Dark cupboards suggest a light. That sounds obvious, but it’s an effective way to avoid choosing by function count alone. Your pocket has limited space; the useful question is which recurring inconvenience deserves a permanent place in it each day.

There’s also permission here to leave capabilities behind. If pliers rarely solve a problem for you, their absence isn’t automatically a flaw. If you need them regularly, none of these smaller alternatives make that requirement disappear. Compact carry works best as an honest edit, including the case, clip, or loose components that come along. The goal is a tool you’ll willingly bring, without slowly rebuilding the toolbox inside your pants.