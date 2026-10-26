The Slurptop DIY Laptop Pairs Power-Tool Styling With a Swappable Battery

The Slurptop borrows its battery from the toolbox, and its body doesn’t bother pretending otherwise. This homemade cyberdeck wraps mini PC hardware in a chunky yellow-and-black clamshell, complete with an integrated carry handle and mechanical keys. It’s a completed personal project rather than a retail laptop, designed around coding, light design work, and controls that don’t apologize for taking up some extra space.

The angular, 3D-printed enclosure takes its cues from power tools, with similarly conspicuous controls. The yellow frame uses glass-fiber-filled plastic, while black components use carbon-fiber-filled filaments. An aluminum bar reinforces the hinge area, with shared bolts securing several structural layers. The handle fits between sections of the case, so assembling the housing locks it into position before its own mounting screws are added.

Designer: Slurpburgers

Open the lid, and the keyboard immediately takes over. Its 82 mechanical keys sit in angled groups rather than the straight rows you’d expect on a laptop, leaving a green trackball near the front center. That ball runs on three ceramic bearings above a sensor salvaged from a gaming mouse. You can move the pointer without clearing desk space for a separate mouse.

The display keeps things relatively conventional, pairing a 14-inch panel with a 1920-by-1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Behind the custom shell is hardware from a GMKtec M5 Ultra mini PC, including an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, 64GB of RAM, and a 500GB SSD. CachyOS supplies the familiar Linux desktop, so there’s a recognizable computing environment beneath all that workshop character.

An XP-Pen drawing tablet also gets its own holder behind the display, adding pen input without displacing the keyboard or trackball. Connected beside the laptop, it provides a separate surface for sketching or editing artwork, leaving the main display free to show what you’re working on. That keeps everything together for travel, although actually drawing still calls for some extra desk space.

The power arrangement follows the same willingness to borrow useful parts. A 24V Kobalt tool battery supplies the machine through a converter that adjusts its output to the PC’s required 19V. A separate cutoff board guards against draining the pack too far. The battery remains an obvious external attachment, making its removal part of the operating routine instead of a repair procedure.

That decision comes with a catch, naturally. The Slurptop doesn’t charge the battery itself, so the pack has to visit its tool charger. Wall power can run the computer independently, and a switching module transfers between the adapter and battery. Keeping it plugged in lets the owner change packs without shutting down, but there’s no uninterrupted battery swap away from an outlet.

The builder reports more than four hours of writing and coding on a 4Ah battery, with some charge remaining. That’s a useful reference, not an independently measured endurance rating. The power-tool styling doesn’t come with a documented weatherproofing or drop rating, either. You can carry this homemade workstation by its handle, but treating it like a drill would be an unfortunate misunderstanding.