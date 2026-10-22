$200,000 Roamer X is one hell of a solar-powered off-road trailer with cozy fireplace

When the pavement ends, the fun begins! That is a bold statement. For a camping trailer designed for all terrain types, that can be more challenging. But not in the case of the Roamer X. Homegrown in the US under the ROA Off-Road umbrella, this is a serious off-road rig, designed to make off-grid travel and living fun.

Developed from the ground up in collaboration with Pause, the Roamer X is a full-fledged, all-terrain camping trailer that comes with a mind-blowing $200,000 price tag. For serious rigs, that is not an extraordinary amount, but when you consider the fact that the luxury and durability Roamer X offers has to be towed behind a capable vehicle, you suddenly realize the magnitude of the tag.

Designer: ROA Off-Road

If price is not a deterrent, you are actually going to love what this rig with a cozy fireplace and an elaborate solar setup has to offer at the campground. Built to let you explore the wilderness in all four seasons, the trailer comes onboard with a 34,000-BTU Aqua-Hot heating system and an interior that offers residential comforts.

Coming to the inside, the interior has been designed for luxury living and comfort with an electric fireplace and leather recliners in the vicinity. When it’s raining or snowing outside, and you can’t do much outdoors, you can entertain yourself with the ceiling-mounted projector firing content on a retractable screen placed right above the fireplace.

After the entertainment, when you feel hungry, you can prepare a meal in the fully equipped kitchen or run for a quick shower in the wet bath. When it’s time to retire for the day, hop into the sleeping area provided with either a twin or a king-size bed. This convenience and the all-weather durability of the rig are further enhanced by its massive rooftop solar array (more on it after we have got the Roamer X’s weight and towing convenience out of the way).

Roamer X measures 27 feet long and has an approximately 9,800 pounds of dry weight. The average Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of this camping trailer is roughly 11,000 pounds, which can feel like too much, but in comparison to the average GVWR of larger motorhomes, it is still closer to a standard travel trailer, which the Roamer X essentially is.

For its off-roading durability, the Roamer X supports heavy-duty tires, a reinforced chassis, and a MORryde air suspension, offering the camping trailer a smooth glide over uneven terrain. And for a comfortable time even when camped away from an electrical hookup, the Roamer X features 3,160 watts of rooftop solar panels. ROA Off-Road extends the solar capacity with awning-mounted solar panels and a portable array. It also features onboard 65 gallons of fresh water, a 2,100 Ah lithium battery, and a pair of 3,000-watt Victron inverters to keep all the appliances and light fixtures going even when there is no sun for days.