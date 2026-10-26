Even Realities’ new Tortoise Shell frame is so gorgeous, I’d buy the smart glasses just for the design

Meta needed Ray-Ban. Google needed Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. Even Realities, a Shenzhen startup barely three years old, apparently just needed a great frame designer and a tumbling barrel. Its new Even G2 Brown 2 puts a genuine tortoiseshell pattern on display smart glasses, something none of the big players have managed yet. Meta’s own $799 Ray-Ban Display comes in exactly two colors, black and sand, which feels a lot like Henry Ford’s paint policy with a waveguide attached.

Brown 2 is a new colorway for the camera-free G2, sitting next to the existing flat brown with a layered shell finish that runs all the way through the frame. Even says it developed a new material for this, most likely a proprietary acetate blend, since regular acetate gets fussy around heat and humidity. Each frame is shaped, pressed, and tumbled for 20 hours, so your pattern belongs to you alone. Even says it’s also the lightest G2 yet, and you still get live translation, notifications, and a teleprompter floating in your view. It’s available now for $649 in both the round and square frame styles.

Designer: Even Realities

A Shell Pattern That Goes All the Way Through

Brown 2’s pattern swirls through honey, chestnut, and deep espresso, the same palette that has lived on optician walls ever since real tortoiseshell was banned from international trade in 1973. Brown 1, by comparison, is a flat, opaque brown that reads more like a nicely finished gadget. The difference comes down to depth. Because the layers run through the material, light sinks into the frame and catches those darker flecks, giving it that warm, almost three-dimensional glow you normally only get from good layered acetate. A printed or painted pattern would sit on the surface and eventually start wearing thin at the bridge, right where you push your glasses up fifty times a day.

Standard acetate softens and shifts with heat and humidity, which is fine for reading glasses and a real headache for a frame that has to keep a waveguide display precisely lined up with your eyes. Even’s answer is the new material, finished the old-school way. Every frame gets pressed, shaped, and tumbled for 20 hours, the same basic polishing ritual acetate frame makers have relied on for decades, which is why no two pairs come out identical. The frames themselves come from Nikolaj Schnoor of Danish eyewear house Lindberg, and the round Panto and square shapes were picked for surviving decades of fashion cycles. Even claims all that still lands under the standard G2’s already featherweight 36 grams (1.27 ounces).

How Even Beat Meta and Google to Fashionable Display Glasses

Meta’s fashion play runs through EssilorLuxottica, which owns Ray-Ban and Oakley and co-launched the $299 Meta Glasses line in June, including a Classic Tortoise option on the Kylie Jenner frame. Those are camera-and-speaker glasses with no display, and the moment Meta added a screen with the Ray-Ban Display, the palette shrank to black and sand. Google’s Warby Parker and Gentle Monster models are also arriving display-free this fall. That makes Even, as far as I can tell, the only company putting a heads-up display inside a frame you’d pick for its looks alone. Even has been building this case since the G1, and Brown 2 is where the color finally catches up.

A $149 polarized clip and a $79 chain round out the launch, and both lean hard into the eyewear identity. The clip adds Silver Gray polarized lenses with 100% UVA/UVB protection to either frame style, turning the G2 into sunglasses for the drive home. The chain is sandblasted gunmetal stainless steel, a librarian-approved accessory now cradling a $649 computer around your neck. Brown 2, the clip, and the chain are all available worldwide today on Even Realities’ site. Meta and Google spent heavily borrowing fashion credibility from eyewear brands, and Even just built its own, one tumbled frame at a time.