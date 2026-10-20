These smart glasses turn your blinks into electricity

Your face is a power plant, and you’ve been running it for free your whole life. Every blink and jaw clench releases a tiny burst of mechanical energy that simply vanishes. A team at Northwestern University figured out how to catch it, using static electricity, the same stuff that makes a balloon stick to your hair. Their prototype glasses, GlassTENG, use that energy to run sensors tracking your pulse, blinks, and teeth clenching. As a feat of energy harvesting it’s fantastic, and I’d love to see it in everything from earbuds to shoe insoles.

Then the other shoe drops, because smart glasses are already the most side-eyed gadget around, with Meta’s Ray-Bans filming strangers in coffee shops and a battery that needs its case after a few hours serving as the only real limit. GlassTENG’s three sensors, built by Nivedita Arora’s VAK Embodied Systems Lab, draw just 4.1 microwatts combined, and the team wants to go fully battery-free next. That would remove the last speed bump on always-on face computers. Your pulse and jaw clenches are deeply personal data, and glasses like these could log them around the clock. Then again, if such glasses are coming anyway, I’d much rather they ran on blinks than on lithium-ion cells strapped to my head.

Designers: Nivedita Arora, Raj Dave, Jovanis Prodanich & Yung-ching Lai (Northwestern University)

A Silicone Sandwich That Turns Blinks Into Voltage

The sensor is a two-layer sandwich of PDMS, a soft silicone, and FEP, a slick fluoropolymer from the Teflon family. When the layers press together and spring apart, one hogs electrons from the other, which is the balloon-and-hair trick in a lab coat. Silver electrodes, each 150 nanometers thick, collect the resulting voltage. Pulse is the faintest signal, around 50 to 100 millivolts, while blinks and eyebrow raises land at 200 to 500 millivolts. A hard jaw clench climbs to about 1.5 volts, which is a wide enough range for one thin stack to tell a heartbeat from a chomp.

The silicone is Sylgard 184, mixed 10 to 1, degassed, spin-coated to roughly 490 microns (about 0.02 inches), and left to cure overnight. The FEP gets blasted with oxygen plasma on both sides, which roughens the surface so more of it touches the silicone. The team started by etching one side, then found that doing both measurably boosted the signal. Bare silicone faces your skin while the charge-trading interface stays sealed inside, so skin oils can’t muck up the readings. It’s baking show energy, just with a vacuum chamber instead of an oven.

Three Sensors, Three Spots, and Your Head Doing the Clamping

One sensor sits on the nose bridge over the angular artery, where it reads pulse, forceful blinks, and eyebrow raises. A second hangs off a small arm near the temple, aimed at the superficial temporal artery to catch clenching, tapping, and chewing. The third is embedded in the temple arm above the ear, and here the design gets clever, because the natural clamp of the frame on your head supplies the contact pressure for free. Early 3D-printed nose pads gave patchy contact, so the team swapped in adjustable off-the-shelf pads from regular eyewear. Decades of optician ergonomics beat the custom part, which is a humbling result for any designer.

In a study with 20 people, half of them daily glasses wearers, a Random Forest classifier (a machine-learning model that takes votes from many decision trees) sorted six activities with 93.8% accuracy. Forceful blinks and teeth tapping both hit 99%. Heart rate landed within 1.82 beats per minute of a Polar H10 chest strap, measured on 10 seated volunteers at rest. Talking was the weak spot at 55%, and the system mistook it for eating 37% of the time, since both work the same jaw muscle. For now, your glasses might assume you’re mid-sandwich when you’re just mid-rant, and honestly, I know people like that.

4.1 Microwatts: The Number Every Battery Spec Should Fear

Those 4.1 microwatts cover the sensing front-end, the circuitry that cleans up the sensor signal, and they look tiny next to the alternatives. The paper pegs optical pulse sensors (the glowing green lights on your smartwatch) at 1 to 10 milliwatts, and gel-based muscle sensors at 10 to 160 milliwatts. On a 100 mAh battery, the authors calculate that the GlassTENG front-end would cost less than half a minute of runtime, where an optical sensor would burn through hours. The prototype still uses a small battery for its microcontroller and Bluetooth, and fully battery-free operation is listed as future work. Even so, shrinking the sensing bill to almost nothing is what lets a frame stay a frame.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 starts at $449 and rates nine hours per charge, while the Meta Ray-Ban Display runs $799, and that charging case remains the main limit on how long those glasses can watch the world. GlassTENG has no price or release date, so nobody is buying it this holiday season. I’d happily see self-powered sensing in earbuds, insoles, and medical patches. Glasses are the tricky one, because the cleverer the sensor gets, the fewer excuses a company has to leave it off. Still, if face computers are coming regardless, I’ll take the pair powered by my own twitchy eyelids over the one with a lithium cell parked next to my temple.