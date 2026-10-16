Fyne Audio’s Speaker Uses Hidden Glass to Tame Ringing

A glass diaphragm is an unlikely detail to get excited about in a speaker that looks like expensive furniture. Yet it’s the detail that makes Fyne Audio’s F1-10 Anniversary interesting to me. Beneath the walnut finish is an attempt to solve a familiar audio problem: keeping the speaker’s own unwanted vibrations from coloring the music it’s supposed to reproduce.

Offered as a limited-edition passive stereo pair, the floorstanding speakers also address how serious hi-fi fits into an actual room. Their acoustic geometry aims for more coherent sound and less fussy placement. Fyne is making just 30 pairs, so the practical thinking comes wrapped in a decidedly exclusive package.

Designer: Fyne Audio

Hand-built in Scotland, the Anniversary revisits the original F1-10, launched in 2017. Its curved birch-plywood enclosure wears glossy burr walnut and walnut veneers, with solid-wood trim and champagne-gold details. I like that it looks unapologetically like furniture. The grain gets as much visual attention as the driver, although this isn’t a solid-walnut sculpture. Internal bracing is part of the cabinet’s engineering, too.

The most unusual component is a 75mm aluminosilicate glass dome inside the high-frequency driver. Fyne chemically strengthens the thin glass and says its damping suppresses unwanted resonances. The idea is to hear less of the diaphragm’s ringing and more of the recording. Its size also lets it operate down to the 750 Hz crossover, extending its contribution into the vocal range rather than restricting it to the highest notes. That’s a material choice I can appreciate without pretending I’ve heard the result. Its real advantage over alternatives still needs independent listening and measurement.

The driver layout matters just as much. Fyne’s IsoFlare system places the high-frequency unit at the center of the bass/midrange cone, rather than separating them across the cabinet. The goal is to make those frequencies behave more like one source, helping voices and instruments hold their positions in the stereo image. For listeners, the intended benefit is a presentation that stays coherent beyond one precisely chosen seat.

Up top, the integrated SuperTrax super tweeter fires upward into a shaped diffuser that redirects high-frequency output around the room. That upper driver uses a thin carbon diaphragm, giving the Anniversary two very different material approaches to reproducing the upper end of a recording. Fyne claims this adds spaciousness and atmosphere. The sculptural assembly gives the speaker an unusual silhouette, but it has an acoustic job beyond looking expensive. Importantly, its 360-degree dispersion applies to that high-frequency system, not the entire speaker. It isn’t a promise of identical sound in every seat.

At the bottom, a downward-firing port meets the BassTrax diffuser, which spreads its output around the base. Fyne says this makes room positioning less critical. I’m more interested in that practical intention than another enormous frequency-range number. A design that acknowledges furniture and walls makes sense, though I wouldn’t read the claim as permission to ignore placement altogether.

The tonal controls are an especially sensible touch. Separate adjustments let owners change high-frequency energy, presence, and super-tweeter output by up to 3 dB either way. That gives people some say in how the speakers suit their room and preferences. These aren’t automatic room correction, but I’d rather have useful adjustment than be told there’s one universally correct balance.

Reality arrives with the dimensions and price. Each cabinet stands about 49 inches tall and weighs nearly 130 pounds, so this is a deliberate installation, not something you casually shuffle around. Gear Patrol reports a $50,000 price for the pair, and you’ll still need external amplification. The woodwork may help the speakers belong in a living room, but it won’t make them disappear.

I like the willingness to make the engineering visible, from the prominent central driver to the odd little structure on top. At this price, though, a fascinating materials list is only the beginning of the conversation. I’d want an audition in a room resembling my own before treating any promised improvement as a reason to buy. Beautiful cabinetry earns a place on the shortlist, not an exemption from listening.