This Tiny Home’s Bed Rolls Onto the Deck So You Can Sleep Outside

A bed on wheels is the defining feature of the Atlas, a park model tiny home by Zook Cabins. Open its glass garage door, roll the sleeping platform onto the deck, and the bedroom becomes an outdoor sleeping spot. It’s an unusually literal approach to connecting a small interior with its surroundings, without asking occupants to settle for a view through glass.

The dimensions deserve a closer look. Atlas measures 12 feet wide and 32 feet long overall, but that includes the deck and roof overhangs. Its finished interior occupies 233 square feet, with a separate 10-by-12-foot deck. That distinction matters: a substantial portion of this tiny home’s footprint is deliberately given over to outdoor living.

Designer: Zook Cabins

In Zook’s published imagery, vertical timber cladding wraps a compact volume beneath a gently sloping roof. Black window frames and the gridded garage door punctuate the wood exterior. The deck sits directly in front of that glazed opening, making it integral to the layout rather than a porch attached wherever space allows.

The garage door measures eight feet wide and seven feet six inches high. Manual operation comes standard; Zook provides space and an outlet for a side-mounted opener. Raising it creates the opening needed to move the bed outside. The mechanism also introduces a conspicuous piece of garage hardware into an otherwise restrained, wood-lined room.

Inside, the single-level arrangement keeps sleeping and everyday activities in one main space. The bed doubles as a daybed, while a small table is attached to its rear. A fold-up dining table seats two, with folding canvas stools stored near the entrance. These choices suggest a retreat for short stays, where furniture can accommodate different activities without requiring separate rooms.

Clear-coated birch plywood finishes the walls and ceiling, paired with vinyl plank flooring. The kitchenette includes flat-panel cabinets, a laminate countertop, a black granite sink, and a four-cubic-foot refrigerator with freezer. The bathroom gets a five-foot shower base, glass shower door, vessel sink, and toilet. The shower’s specified length is worth noting in such a small interior, where the practical necessities could easily have been squeezed into leftover corners.

Atlas belongs to Zook’s park model range, which the manufacturer positions for campgrounds, retreats, and getaway cabins. Buyers still need to prepare the site and arrange utility connections. Zook offers these homes through a quotation process, so the model’s appeal shouldn’t be confused with a complete, ready-to-occupy property purchase.

The strongest design decision is giving the bed somewhere else to go. Outdoor sleeping will depend on weather, insects, and privacy, but the option changes how the deck can be used. For a small getaway, that’s a more specific proposition than simply adding another oversized window.