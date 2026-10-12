Casio’s Baby Molly Watch Becomes a Bag Charm Without Tools

While smartwatches have become familiar wearables over the past few years, there’s still an audience out there for analog and digital watches. Character watches in particular appeal to fans of either the watch brand or the collaboration, or both. POP MART has a lineup of characters featured in plushies, blind boxes, pendants, and other collectibles. One of its signature characters is Molly, and if you’d like her on your wrist or your bag, this new collaboration between Casio and POP MART might earn a spot on your Christmas wish list.

The Casio BABY-G x Baby Molly BGD-10KPM-7 is a new collaboration between the two brands, featuring the baby version of Molly, Baby Molly. Aside from letting you wear her character artwork on your wrist, you can also turn this digital watch into a bag charm if that is more your fit of the day. The watch and the accessories that come with it are packed with playful character details that collectors and fans of cute things will appreciate.

Collaboration: Casio x POP MART

The Molly character was created by artist Kenny Wong back in 2006. Baby Molly shows her as a child, complete with blue eyes and chubby cheeks. With this watch, she’s heading off to kindergarten with her equally cute feline best friend, Baby Tabby. The white band depicts the pair on their way to school. The bezel is bright yellow to represent her hair, while activating the light reveals her signature bright blue eyes on the LCD. The LED itself is white; it’s the eyes that appear blue. The case back is engraved with the MOLLY 20th-anniversary logo, adding another detail for longtime fans to appreciate.

There’s also a small surprise tucked away beneath the band. Removing it reveals a graphic resembling Baby Molly’s kindergarten name tag. It’s a nice little detail for the owner to discover, especially since changing how you carry the watch brings it into view.

If you prefer having it as a bag accessory, all you have to do is remove the bezel and pass-through band, then place the center case into the pink custom holder. Both parts can be removed without tools. You can then attach it to your bag, purse, or belt loop, as long as you can access it when you want to know what time it is. The display still works in the holder, so the charm remains a functioning watch.

There are original stickers featuring Baby Molly and Baby Tabby that you can use to decorate the holder for the maximalist in you. Casio recommends keeping decorations off the watch itself and notes that stickers can peel or leave adhesive residue. It comes in special packaging featuring both characters, which gives collectors another piece of artwork to enjoy.

Aside from all these cute things, the watch is still BABY-G through and through. According to Casio, it is shock-resistant, has 10-bar water resistance, and offers approximately three years of battery life. It has all the usual digital watch functions, including world time across 29 time zones and 30 cities, a stopwatch, a countdown timer, five daily alarms, and LED illumination. The resin case measures 42.8 × 39 × 14.7 mm, and the watch weighs 33 grams. Mineral glass protects the display, and the supplied band fits wrists measuring 125–180 mm.

The watch-to-charm idea isn’t new to this collaboration. Casio introduced the original BGD-10K in May 2024, so the Baby Molly edition builds on an existing design. Here, the character artwork and eye reveal give that familiar setup its own personality.

Casio lists a November 2026 release in Japan at ¥16,500, including Japanese tax. U.S. pricing and availability aren’t specified in that listing, so American fans may need to wait for more information before making definite holiday shopping plans.

The appeal is having a collectible you can actually use, with a choice of where to wear it. A bag charm may take a little more effort to check than a wristwatch, but if your wrist is already occupied, Baby Molly still has somewhere to go.