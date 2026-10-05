PlayStation 5 compatible Nacon Revolution 5 Unlimited Gaming Controller Shows Off A Built-in Screen

A new breed of gaming controllers with built-in screens is emerging, including the ROG Raikiri II Pro. Nacon, however, has taken the idea a step further. The French gaming accessories maker has unveiled the Revolution 5 Unlimited controller for PS5 and PC, bringing on-the-fly controls to the gamepad itself. It developed the accessory using feedback from competitive gamers and insights from the esports community.

The high-end gamepad has a built-in screen that lets players adjust settings without leaving their game. According to Yannick Allaert, director of Nacon’s accessories division, the officially licensed, asymmetrical PlayStation controller aims to provide “competitive and demanding players with a state-of-the-art instrument, backed by years of expertise within the Group.”

Designer: Nacon

The controller is part of the Revolution 5 series and builds on the Revolution 5 Pro. Its built-in display is a notable addition to a PS5 gamepad. While other third-party controllers for Xbox, Switch 2 and PC have screens, this one offers an unusually wide range of on-device controls. Its monochrome display lets players adjust joystick sensitivity, remap shortcuts, mix audio and manage system settings without leaving the game.

Beyond the screen, the controller introduces TMR (tunneling magnetoresistance) technology to Nacon’s lineup. Its magnetic joysticks are designed to improve reliability and precision while reducing power consumption. With competitive players in mind, Nacon has also included micro-switch action buttons, several remappable shortcut buttons and Trigger Blockers with instant-trigger technology, allowing users to switch from an analog pull to an ultra-short click.

The companion app offers further options, including Shooter Pro Mode, which removes joystick dead zones for greater precision and responsiveness. Available on iOS and Android, the app lets players fine-tune settings and configure the controller for use with a PS5, PC or Android smart TV. The gamepad can connect via a dongle, a cable or a wireless connection. For PC players, Nacon claims latency as low as 1 ms. The app also provides more detailed shortcut mapping and gyroscopic control settings.

Physical customization options include interchangeable joystick heads, weights, stick travel rings and D-pad faces. Nacon has also introduced a charging dock for the controller. The Revolution 5 Unlimited is currently available for pre-order at $229.99, with shipping scheduled by October 21, 2026.