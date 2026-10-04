Hilariously Practical USB-C Cable Looks Exactly Like a Construction-Site Extension Cord

There are exactly zero USB-C cables that anyone has ever called beautiful. They come in black, white, or occasionally braided grey, and they all look identical regardless of who made them or what they cost. Pick any of them out of a drawer at random and there is no way to identify the brand without hunting for a logo. They are just cable, featureless and anonymous, which is fine if everything else on your desk is equally low-key. But once you are running a 160W GaN charger that looks like it belongs in a server room, the cable situation starts to feel like it is letting the whole setup down.

Matty Benedetto has been inventing things nobody asked him to invent since 2019, and this one might be his most wearable idea yet. The Extension-C looks exactly like what the name implies: a proper orange extension cord, right down to the rectangular housing on each end, scaled to USB-C. Ten feet long, rated for 60W charging and data transfer, available in safety orange, outdoor green, and stealth black for $25. Yanko Design has been tracking Benedetto’s work since Unnecessary Inventions first went viral on Instagram, and this is probably the first of his creations where the joke and the product exist in exactly equal measure. It is funny. It also ships.

Designer: Matty Benedetto (Unnecessary Inventions / MATTY)

Each end of the cable is a chunky rectangular housing that calls back to the three-prong outlet plug of a classic American extension cord, scaled down to something that slots into a laptop port but keeps all the visual bulk of the original. The ribbed strain relief detailing running down each housing mirrors what you would expect on actual job-site gear, and it reads as a deliberate design choice rather than ornament. “MATTY” is embossed on each connector cap, and it works because it looks like a certification stamp on real equipment rather than a tech brand inserting itself into the aesthetic. The orange body is thick enough to sell the illusion convincingly. At 10 feet, the cord has actual room to coil the way a real extension cord does, and a 3-foot version of this bit would have landed very differently.

Benedetto has been running Unnecessary Inventions out of his Burlington, Vermont studio since 2019, and the archive now sits at 471 entries. Not every invention makes it to MATTY, the retail arm where purchasable products actually live. The ones that do have typically proven themselves with audiences first and shown enough genuine demand to justify manufacturing. The Extension-C making that cut is a meaningful signal about where Benedetto himself rates this one. We covered his work through several roundups in 2019 and 2020, and revisited it in 2022 when he built a clever fix for the Apple Magic Mouse charging problem. His track record for making absurd things that people genuinely want to own is the most consistent thing about him.

The 60W rating handles most phones, tablets, controllers, and lightweight laptops at full charging speed, covering the realistic daily load on any serious desk setup. Pair it with a 160W GaN charger and the combination has a visual logic that is genuinely satisfying: the charger looks like heavy-duty hardware, and the cable finally looks like it belongs beside it. Safety Orange is the obvious pick for anyone committing fully to the construction-site bit. Outdoor Green makes more sense for a balcony or garden setup where orange would look out of place. Stealth Black drops the gag and keeps the form, and I will predict right now it ends up being the best-seller of the three.

The Extension-C sits at $25, which puts it above the no-name cables that come in 5-packs on Amazon but well below the premium braided options from Anker or Belkin. For what you get on the design side, that is a pretty reasonable trade. There is a broader point buried here about what Benedetto has figured out that most accessory brands have not: cables are so visually forgettable that even a small act of design intention reads as remarkable. The Extension-C is his 471st Unnecessary Inventions entry, and it might be the one where unnecessary and useful finally land in the same sentence without any friction between them. Grab one at thatwasmadebymatty.com, preferably in orange, because going halfway on a bit this committed would be a waste.