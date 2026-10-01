A Handmade Walnut Tray That’s Prettier Empty Than Most Are Full

Most jewelry trays are designed to disappear beneath whatever you drop into them. That might keep a nightstand tidy, but it doesn’t give you much to look at when the rings and keys are elsewhere. This handmade walnut and resin tray does the opposite, running irregular ribbons of color through the wood so the place where you empty your pockets becomes worth looking at.

The resin doesn’t follow a neat stripe or sit politely around the edges. It cuts across the recessed surface, branches between patches of walnut, and sometimes reaches the tray’s rim. Blue looks particularly lively against the grain, while green, red, and black offer different moods. The colors might be bold, but the wandering borders keep them from looking like a factory-printed pattern.

Designer: Cihan Binekci (Latves Design)

That meeting of materials brings to mind kintsugi, the Japanese practice of making repairs to broken pottery visible rather than hiding them. These trays aren’t examples of kintsugi, and there’s no indication that damaged walnut was repaired. The resemblance is in the attitude: a seam becomes something to notice, even if the resin here occupies more space than a golden line.

Of course, a tray still has to keep things from scattering. The shallow, recessed center gives a watch, rings, or your keys somewhere to land when you get home. Its raised wooden edge makes the contents less likely to roll away, though it won’t organize everything into separate compartments. That makes it better for a handful of items than an entire jewelry collection.

The tray can move from a bedside table to a desk without needing a new job. Keep a watch and cuff links beside the bed, or corral paper clips and small supplies next to a keyboard. The maker finishes the walnut with hardwax oil, which it says helps protect against water and fingerprints.

Handmade work comes with uncertainty that factory-made organizers tend to avoid. Walnut grain varies, and the resin’s wandering edges are part of the appeal, so expecting every tray to match one photograph exactly would miss the point. That’s why the choice of color matters: a blue seam can make an ordinary nightstand feel livelier, while black might sit more quietly beside darker furniture.

Of course, a tray this expressive isn’t going to disappear into a matched set of bedroom furniture. That’s a fair drawback if all you need is somewhere to throw loose change. But for the end-of-day ritual of setting down a watch or slipping off a ring, the walnut provides a familiar place to land while the resin gives you something else to notice.