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Automotive 3 min read

YouTuber builds 8-wheel electric wooden camper that spins 360-degrees and rides like a tank

You can build your own following the detailed video.

Video · YouTube — Watch on YouTube

Have you been wanting to live out of an all-wooden camper? Driving solo to the pastures you visited with your father as a child but never had the opportunity to spend a night under the stars there, then brace up. You can follow the new 90-odd-minute detailed video from ambitious YouTuber Quiet Nerd, and build yourself an 8-wheel-drive electric tank-style steering wooden camper from scratch.

All you will need is tools and supplies. The brain is already applied. So even blindly following the instructions can confidently give you a near replica. That’s how elaborately detailed this entire DIY video is. When you’re ready with your cabin on eight wheels, you can, like the modder, steer it into the jungle for a fun-filled night in the wild. He had a night that belonged to him. A night with home-cooked sushi and some flat tires, and a subsequent morning with freshly-made pancakes and a broken front axle rod.

Designer: Quiet Nerd

Hopefully, your experience will be much better, coz you know when too many donuts in this guy are too many. The DIYer didn’t. Anyway! That’s for the fluff; let’s now get the real creation. “This is the most ambitious, complicated, and technically challenging build I have ever attempted,” the creator reveals at the beginning of the video. If you think that’s just said for the sake of it, you can spend some time reading about his previous DIY electric camper created around a wooden bed with tank treads for wheels.

Yes, Quiet Nerd is a genius when it comes to building these electric camping rigs from scratch. He has done it in the past, this time though, this fully electric, 8-wheel-drive micro camper that steers exactly like a tank is way different and above board than what he has created. In fact, I wouldn’t be kidding if I said this camper is definitely one of the most interesting DIY projects in the recent past. If not the camper itself, the video definitely deserves appreciation for its depth.

The build starts with a frame made of square punch tubing, which rests on eight separate 48-volt, 1000-watt brushless differential motors. To ensure a tank-steering mechanism for the cabin, the modder welded the differential gears in all eight gearboxes separately so they didn’t move. This meant the drivetrain on the left and right of the cabin could then work independently, which, when throttled in opposite directions, would allow the camper to perform perfect 360-degree donuts at one place.

Once the frame and the drivetrain were ready, suspensions were added to each of the eight wheels, and the modder then constructed the frame of the camper’s cabin using marine-grade wood. Interlocking pine wood panels were specially created for the siding, and the door was placed at the back. The floor was laid out with interlocking gym foam puzzle mats for comfort, and for ventilation, porthole windows are mounted on each side. On the front, vinyl sheets are used for the windscreen.

The batteries onboard are hooked up to a pair of 200-watt flexible solar panels mounted on the roof, which power the camper when its running or when stationary at the camp. When everything was checked and created, Quiet Nerd took the camper for a ride in the green pastures. Besides a few flat tires and a broken axle rod, most of the time in the woods was awesome, the modder notes in the video. Nighttime donuts are my favorite, but I still believe maybe he can get welded some cutters in the square punch tubing frame and this guy can be an awesome lawn mower. Or get a few ploughs in there and while doing donuts, it can help with ploughing the area.

Designer
Quiet Nerd
Status
Prototype
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author avatar
Gaurav Sood
With over 15 years of experience in writing and editing, Gaurav specializes in crafting engaging content on consumer electronics, gadgets, mobile platforms, automobiles, sustainable ideas, and industrial design. He has worked with renowned media publishing houses Times of India and Instablogs. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Applications from HPU and went on to pursue his Master's degree in Business Management from University of Emerging Sciences and Technology, Baddi.
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