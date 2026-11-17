Casio has evolved the G-SHOCK gracefully over time, particularly through collaborations with a definitive motive and an underlying theme. Recent releases such as the GM-6900XG-8, G-SHOCK GUITARHYTHM, the artistic MRG-B5000HT and the origami-inspired DW5600RGM-1 demonstrate how the Japanese watchmaker continues to explore different design influences without compromising its signature toughness.

The G-SHOCK takes countless forms, but its core engineering remains familiar. Its latest collaboration with Louisiana-based streetwear and sneaker retailer Sneaker Politics brings the influence of aquatic life to the wrist with the DW6900SP26-6. Inspired by the iridescent interior of Gulf Coast oyster shells and the occasional pearl, the watch wears a distinctive combination of smoky purple, blue and pearlescent finishes across its case, dial and strap.

Designer: Casio x Sneaker Politics

The semi-transparent purple resin construction gives the watch a layered appearance, with the underlying components subtly visible through the case and band. Its finish shifts between smoky violet and brighter purple depending on the light, echoing the natural iridescence found inside oyster shells. The pearl-inspired dial carries Sneaker Politics branding, including a stylized P above the digital display and the retailer’s script lettering on the strap keeper. Even the buckle and keeper follow the translucent treatment, keeping the design consistent throughout.

The watch retains the familiar DW-6900 silhouette, characterized by three circular indicators positioned above its main digital display. These smaller gauges feature deep blue accents that complement the purple finish. Pressing the front G button activates a purple LED backlight, adding another layer to the oyster-inspired aesthetic. On the reverse, a stainless-steel caseback carries a special 20 YRS anniversary engraving surrounded by stars, commemorating two decades of Sneaker Politics.

Beyond its appearance, the DW6900SP26-6 retains the practical functionality expected from a G-SHOCK. Its Module 3529 includes a stopwatch with 1/100-second precision, a countdown timer supporting intervals of up to 24 hours, a multifunction alarm and an hourly time signal. The watch also features a fully automatic calendar extending to 2099 and a flash alert function. Its shock-resistant construction and 200-meter water resistance make it suitable for everyday wear and water-based activities. A CR2016 battery provides an estimated five years of operation.

The collaboration also extends to the packaging. The watch arrives in a specially designed box featuring an oyster-net pattern, with a pearlescent inner lining and a pearl-like cushion holding the timepiece. This attention to detail reinforces the coastal inspiration rather than treating it as simply another colour variation.

There is a more meaningful story behind that inspiration, too. Recycled oyster shells are used by ecological organizations and nonprofits in Louisiana to help rebuild coastal habitats and protect the shoreline against erosion. The collaboration draws attention to this local environmental connection while celebrating Sneaker Politics, which was founded in Lafayette in 2006.

The G-SHOCK x Sneaker Politics DW6900SP26-6 is priced at $180 in the US. It will arrive at Sneaker Politics’ physical stores on November 20, followed by an online release through both brands on November 21, 2026. The online Sneaker Politics release is being conducted through a draw. International pricing and availability have not been confirmed.

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