Casio is expanding its G-SHOCK collaborations with a second timepiece created alongside Japanese seven-member music group XG. Called the GM-6900XG-8, the new watch reinterprets the iconic 6900 series through the group’s distinctive visual identity. The timepiece combines a silver-tone metal bezel, translucent resin band, and several custom details inspired by its music and fan community. The collaboration follows the earlier XG editions and introduces a more understated yet expressive approach to artist-inspired watch design.

We have seen several G-SHOCK collaborations that translate cultural identities into watch design, right from the Fantastic Four-inspired collection and Coca-Cola’s 140th anniversary edition to the Japanese paper lantern-inspired Aka-Chochin watches and the recent Hotei 45th Anniversary model. XG collaboration continues this design approach with subtle functional details to give the established G-SHOCK silhouette a new identity.

Designer: Casio

Developed around the creative concept “TIME, INKED ON YOU,” the watch explores the idea of wearing time as a personal expression rather than simply using a device to track it. The watch’s most noticeable feature is the translucent resin strap, printed with XG’s full name, “Xtraordinary Genes,” using a multi-angle printing technique. The lettering creates a tattoo-like graphic across the wrist, giving the otherwise familiar G-SHOCK silhouette a distinctive identity. The silver-tone stainless steel bezel adds contrast to the transparent band, while the resin case retains the rugged character associated with the 6900 family.

The collaboration also incorporates several references that will be particularly meaningful to XG followers, known as ALPHAZ. The front button carries an engraved X mark, which activates the LED backlight and reveals the silhouette of a howling wolf on the display. The wolf represents the group’s fandom and gives the lighting feature a purpose beyond simple illumination. On the caseback, Casio has engraved the Japanese character, taken from “hesonoo,” the chant XG members share during their pre-show gathering. This represents the connection between the members and their fans. Even the packaging carries the theme forward, with an illustration of seven wolves, representing each member of the group, concealed on its underside.

Beneath these visual additions, the GM-6900XG-8 retains the functional foundations of a conventional G-SHOCK. The resin and stainless steel construction provides shock resistance, while 200-meter water resistance makes it suitable for swimming and other water-based activities. The watch measures 53.9 × 49.7 × 18.6 mm and weighs 107 grams. It features a 1/100-second stopwatch, a countdown timer with a 24-hour range, multifunction alarm, hourly time signal, flash alert, and a full automatic calendar extending to 2099. The Super Illuminator LED backlight includes an afterglow function, and its CR2016 battery is rated for approximately five years of operation.

Casio has announced the GM-6900XG-8 for release in Japan in November 2026. However, an exact launch date, official retail price, and international availability have yet to be confirmed.

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