When you need to step away from the book you’re currently reading, you need a bookmark to keep your place (unless you have a very keen memory and know where you left off). Sometimes, though, you still need to keep the book open while freeing both hands, and a bookmark cannot do that job. You could always find something heavy nearby to serve as a paperweight of sorts, but that may not be its primary purpose. Depending on what you use, it could even damage your book or it may not really serve its purpose to keep the book open.

Enter the Page Keeper, a metal page weight designed to help keep your book open, whether you’re using it or just want to display a specific spread. This could be a stocking stuffer or gift for your bookworm friend (or yourself!) this holiday season who sometimes needs to free up both hands and can’t hold a book down. It’s meant for those moments when keeping a book open becomes a task of its own.

Designer: Asher Bezdek

This page holder is made from a single laser-cut piece of metal, so there’s no need for clamps, springs, or adjustable arms. There’s also no complicated setup or need for an instruction manual. You place it on the book spread you need to keep open, then do your thing or leave it on display. The simplicity is part of the appeal. Instead of fastening something to the book, you’re placing a separate object on its pages when you need both of your hands for something else.

This is a useful tool for times when you’re taking notes from your textbook, using a book as a drawing reference, or following a craft guide for your art project or journaling spread. There may also be times when you don’t want or need a bookmark when stepping away and would rather leave the entire spread open. Sometimes pages can close on their own, especially near the beginning or end of a book. That’s particularly frustrating when you’re switching between a reference and whatever you’re working on, or getting up to grab something from across the room. This was one of the inspirations why Bezdek designed this.

It can also be used to keep artwork or photographs visible as part of your room’s aesthetic. That’s where the idea goes beyond simply freeing your hands. A favorite book doesn’t have to be closed and returned to the shelf as soon as you’re done with it. You could leave a selected spread open on a desk or another suitable surface. But don’t mistake this as something that can support a book in an upright position. The Page Keeper is meant to hold the pages down when a book is placed on a flat surface.

But of course if you’re actually reading the book, you would have to lift up the keeper every time you will turn the page. And since it’s a bit heavier than a paper bookmark, then it can be a bit inconvenient. Some parts of the page will also be covered so you’ll have to move it around if you’re actually reading it. It makes more sense for a spread you’ll spend some time looking at than for constant page-turning. Its effectiveness with different book sizes and bindings still needs testing.

The material options give the same outline different personalities. Bezdek says he likes how its appearance changes depending on the finish and the light. That makes the choice about more than matching your desk accessories: it’s also about how noticeable you want the object to be beside the book. The Page Keeper is listed through KAMB in brushed and polished stainless steel at $30 each, while the aluminum version is less expensive at $15. These are US dollar prices; shipping costs and delivery timing should be checked before ordering, especially if you’re considering one as a holiday gift.

A bookmark tells you where to come back to. The Page Keeper is for when you don’t want to close the book in the first place. Whether you’re copying a diagram, sketching from a reference, or leaving a favorite illustration out to enjoy, this is a tool that can come in handy. It isn’t trying to replace every reading accessory you own. It’s simply an option for keeping the book open while your hands are busy doing something else.

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