Turtle Beach’s Stealth Flip Controller Switches From Thumbsticks to Touchpads

Playing PC games from the couch sounds comfortable, at least until a menu sends you reaching for a mouse. A controller might handle the game perfectly well, but Windows doesn’t always get the memo. Turtle Beach’s Stealth Flip tackles that awkward gap with thumbsticks that flip over to reveal touchpads, plus a separate trackpad for navigating the computer without abandoning those familiar grips.

The body itself doesn’t wander too far from familiar territory. Black surfaces, textured grips, and offset sticks give it the appearance of a conventional gamepad, with a circular D-pad below the left stick and four lettered buttons above the right. The elongated outlines around those controls are the giveaway, however. They mark the sections that rotate, rather than simply decorating the front.

Designer: Turtle Beach

Turn those modules over, and the sticks give way to two flat, circular capacitive touchpads. The D-pad and face buttons remain available, so changing how your thumbs move doesn’t mean losing the other controls. Unlike detachable parts you have to find somewhere to store, the alternative surfaces stay within the controller. There’s a physical choice here, rather than another setting buried in software.

The larger surface above them has a different assignment. This dedicated PC trackpad handles cursor movement and Windows navigation, leaving a way to deal with menus even when the sticks are facing forward. Choosing something outside the game needn’t involve balancing a mouse on your leg. That sounds particularly useful for a living-room PC, although a small trackpad still isn’t a full-size mouse.

There are other ways to avoid lifting your thumbs, too. Two mappable buttons sit on the back, while adjustable trigger stops offer a shorter pull or full travel. The latter lets the same trigger serve different needs, from quick firing to more gradual inputs. Four onboard profiles store different layouts, and the Swarm II desktop app handles mappings, macros, and stick sensitivity curves.

The sticks themselves use magnetic Hall-effect sensing, which Turtle Beach describes as resistant to drift. That isn’t a guarantee that moving parts will last forever, of course. The company also quotes polling rates up to 1,000Hz, but only with a wired PC connection. It’s worth keeping that qualification in mind before expecting the same reporting rate while playing without a cable attached.

Wireless PC play uses the included USB transmitter, while Bluetooth supports compatible Android devices and smart TVs. Despite the familiar button layout, Turtle Beach doesn’t list Xbox or PlayStation console support. A 3.5mm jack accommodates a wired headset, and the company claims up to 20 hours per charge. The supplied USB cable also lets you keep playing while the battery gets some attention.

The Stealth Flip launched with a price tag of $99.99 in the US. There’s an appealing flexibility to keeping both kinds of control inside one body, but a touchpad doesn’t provide the same resistance as a stick. Getting comfortable with that difference matters more than the novelty of flipping modules, especially when a misplaced thumb movement sends your character somewhere unfortunate.